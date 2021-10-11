Several Locals Run In Boston Marathon

BOSTON — With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
Benson Kipruto (2:09.51) and Diana Kipyogei (2:24.45) completed a Kenyan sweep — the eighth since 2000 at the world’s oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Twelve area runners were slated to run in this year’s race. Names, ages, hometowns and times are listed. From Vermont:
• Shelly Audette, 28, Newport, 3:55.15;
• Sam Brunnette, 24, Newport Center, no time listed;
• Susan Tetreault, 57, Newport Center, 4:13.14
• Katherine Linton, 49, Coventry, no time listed;
• Michael Moore, 50, East Haven, 3:10.54
• Ida Sargent, 33, East Burke, 3:02.26;
• Kristin Mantius, 40, Danville, 3:56.24
• Eric Wyler, 33, Island Pond.
From New Hampshire:
• William (Kemp) Schanlaber, 56, Lancaster, 3:22.36;
• Tara Soraghan, 39, Lancaster, 3:25.43;
• Jennifer Johnson, 42, Bethlehem, no time listed;
• Bret Austin, 54, Bath, 2:58.21
Although organizers put runners through COVID-19 protocols and asked spectators to keep their distance, there were still sizable crowds in spots from Hopkinton to Boston after an early drizzle cleared and temperatures rose into the 60s.
Participants in the field of 18,000 – down from more than 30,000 in pre-pandemic days – needed to test negative for the coronavirus or prove they were vaccinated before picking up their bib numbers. Masks were required indoors in Boston and on the buses out to the start; they also were handed out along with the finishers’ medals and fruit on Boylston Street.
It’s the first time the event hasn’t been held in April as part of the Patriots’ Day holiday that commemorates the start of the Revolutionary War. To recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, race organizers honored 1936 and ‘39 winner Ellison “Tarzan” Brown and three-time runner-up Patti Catalano Dillon, a member of the Mi’kmaq tribe.
