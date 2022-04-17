The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 11-17

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Baseball: The University of Maine-bound senior allowed one unearned run in three innings and went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI as the Spartans opened with an 11-3 win over Berlin. He added a triple and RBI in a 10-0 win over Prospect Mountain, then scattered two hits with nine strikeouts over six innings as WM snagged a key 3-0 win over Gilford.
Will Fowler, St. Johnsbury Baseball: The senior belted a grand slam, came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in a 3-for-3 day and had seven RBI in the Hilltoppers’ season-opening 17-4 rout of Spaulding. Fowler also went five innings on the bump to earn the win.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville Baseball: The sophomore delivered a five-inning, 54-pitch perfect game with nine strikeouts as the Engineers blanked Profile 10-0 in the season opener.
Jas Zendik, Hazen Baseball: The senior at Craftsbury Academy had a triple, double and an RBI while also scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth in the Wildcats’ 5-3 win over Montpelier.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The junior tossed five hit-free innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks and belted two doubles in the Bucks’ 6-0 win over rival Woodsville.
Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury Softball: The senior twirled a one-hitter with one walk and 15 strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with a double and triple at the plate as the Hilltoppers blanked Spaulding 7-0 in its season opener.
Avery Tomczyk, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The senior midfielder tallied a team-leading three goals in the Hilltoppers’ 12-1 victory at Lamoille.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Softball: The senior had a big week as the defending champion Engineers opened their season with three wins. She threw four perfect innings with 12 Ks in a 17-0 win over Profile; didn’t allow a hit in the circle while belting a double, triple and two RBI in a 10-2 win over rival Blue Mountain; and fanned 14 in six innings in a 12-0 rout of Littleton.
Desiree Mendez, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The senior won the 100 and 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 at a meet in Rutland. She won the 100 hurdles in 18.34 seconds and the 300 in a season-low 53.94.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
To be determined
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
