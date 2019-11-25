Vermont anglers are getting some of what they asked for, but some are still not happy. On Jan. 1, new baitfish regulations will go into effect aimed at providing anglers with additional opportunities to use and catch baitfish.
The spread of diseases among fish and introduction of invasive species into the state’s waters has long been a concern that Fish & Wildlife tried to address a few years ago by severely restricting the movement of bait fish.
The current regulation states that, “Personally harvested baitfish may be used only on the same waterbody from which they were collected.” It also specified that, “Personally harvested baitfish shall not be transported by motorized vehicle away from the waterbody from which they were collected.”
The regulation further states that anglers must discard unwanted baitfish dead in the water or on the ice.
Anglers purchasing baitfish from a licensed dealer must carry a receipt showing the date of purchase, species and quantity purchased and the water body on which the baitfish will be used. This means if you tire of fishing one lake in the morning you can not move the bait to an adjoining lake in the afternoon. This was especially frustrating to many anglers.
The new regulations allow the baitfish transportation receipts to be valid for 10 days instead of 4 days.
Bait will be allowed to be moved between waterbodies in two separate baitfish zones, an East Zone and a West Zone, as long as the waterbody isn’t listed as a Black-List Water. The dividing line is basically the spine of the state and mostly divides the Lake Champlain and Connecticut River watersheds.
Several waters are now defined as Black-List Waters. These waters have known invasive species or fish diseases so baitfish can still only be used on this water and not on any other waterbody.
Some species of wild baitfish may be taken and moved within a Baitfish Zone if the person harvesting bait passes a free Baitfish Endorsement Quiz and adds this tag to their fishing or combination license.
“We spent the last two years listening to the public and working with the Fish and Wildlife Board to improve regulations while limiting the spread of fish diseases and invasive species,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. “I think anglers will be pleasantly surprised by these new regulations.”
Good added, “While these regulations provide more opportunities for baitfish use, anglers should still be aware of the risks of moving bait,” said Good. “Always discard unwanted baitfish in an appropriate location on land or in the trash, and drain and let dry all water from your boat, motor, bilge, live wells, and bait bucket to remove the threat of introducing microscopic invasive species and diseases from one waterbody to the next.”
For more information and the full list of rules, go to https://vtfishandwildlife.com/using-baitfish-in-vermont
Bits and Pieces
Deer hunters will still be in the woods in Vermont through Sunday, December 1 and in New Hampshire through Dec. 8 except in the WMU A, the northern most unit where it closes Dec. 1.
The 2020 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds, including projects to help Vermonters understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Friday, Feb. 7.
Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration and the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
For 2020, $85,000 is available to fund three categories of projects. The three categories and the maximum amount for each project type are: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring ($3,500) and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).
Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
The Watershed Grants application guide and application forms are available on the web at: https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/grants/co-opportunities.
The MadDog Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold a Pint Night at The Wildflower Inn, Lyndonville, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.
All are invited. RSVP to: clark@amadononline.net. More details in next week’s column.
Mark Breen provided the November Records and Averages in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac.
Warmest: 42.6°F in 1948 Coldest: 27.2°F in 1904
Wettest: 9.34 inches in 1927 Snowiest: 26.4 inches in 1921
Parting Shots
I worked in Shelton, Connecticut last week for the second time this year. It is a city of 40,000 that has a well-equipped all- volunteer fire department.
I find that simply amazing in a time when volunteer fire departments all over the country are having trouble getting and keeping volunteers.
Shelton Fire Department is currently, staffed by 246 volunteers, a number I find hard to fathom. The department consists of four fire companies operating from four stations located throughout the city.
EMS service is supplied by The Echo Hose Ambulance Corps, which has both paid staff and volunteers who operate seven ambulances. The volunteers and staff at Echo Hose Ambulance respond to over 4,500 calls for service per year.
Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, has a population of just over 42,00 and a large full time fire department. Many municipalities of much smaller size such as St. Johnsbury and Littleton have long had full-time fire departments supplemented with part-time call firefighters whose ranks they are finding harder to fill each year.
That a city the size of Shelton can continue to operate with volunteers is close to a miracle.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by e-mail at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
