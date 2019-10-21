A long, stiletto-like beak pointed right at my face as I stood five feet from an angry blue heron. The heron was not about to give up a big brook trout he had just speared from our pond. The heron stood up on its toes, wings flapping and head bouncing back and forth. I looked at that long beak just one quick jab away from my eyes and realized that going after the big bird empty handed was not one of my better ideas.
There I was looking the heron in the eyes and he mine with nothing to defend myself with. I just didn’t think when I arrived at the pond to find the heron with another of my trout. I simply ran after it yelling profanities.
I could have grabbed a long handled shovel as I ran by the gazebo. That would have been a good idea but my anger had taken over and clouded my judgment as some times happens.
All ended well for the heron and for me but not for the fat, 22 inch brook trout. I stood my ground and within a couple of minutes the heron backed off, then took flight leaving me with both my eyes and the dead trout.
I vowed never to be so foolish again. I will make sure I have a long stick or some other thing to whack the heron with. Lesson learned.
As the old saying goes, I may be foolish but I ain’t stupid.
Bits and Pieces
Bird-lovers are invited to join the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in Addison at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area for songbird banding from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 26 near the Dead Creek WMA Visitor Center. In addition to songbird banding, there will be several stations set up about bird identification, bird biology and birding techniques.
“Birds are currently on a massive migration headed southward, and many people aren’t even aware of it,” said Olsen. “Dead Creek is a great location to witness this migration. I encourage people to come learn more about the conservation work that goes on at Dead Creek and Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s other wildlife management areas.”
For more information about the event, contact Corey Hart at corey.hart@vermont.gov.
The Dead Creek WMA Visitor Center is located at 966 Vermont Route 17, Addison, Vermont. The owl banding session will take place approximately 1.2 miles east of the intersection of Route 17 and 22A.
***
New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. It gives young people age 15 and younger the opportunity to go deer hunting with an adult mentor, without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters.
Accompanying adults must be licensed hunters and are not allowed to carry a firearm; the idea is to concentrate your time and attention on coaching your young companion.
For more about New Hampshire’s youth hunting weekends, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/youth.html.
***
Off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) and snowmobile education classes are underway across the Granite State. To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class.
With recent changes to the state laws, all classes will be a combination course teaching OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, unless they are on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.
For a current class schedule, visit www.wildnh.com/ohrv/education.html. New classes are added as they become available. Traditional classroom OHRV and Snowmobile safety education courses are available statewide free of charge and offer the preferred method of certification. Parents are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
As an alternative to the traditional courses, participants may complete the safety training online for a fee of $29.50.
***
The Cohos Trail Association will soon have a new leader as longtime president Ken Vallery is stepping down in November but plans to stay on the board. He is a resident of Lancaster who has devoted a huge amount of time and effort to the trail since he moved north from Concord a decade ago. He will be replaced by Littleton resident Kris Pieper.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium’s Skywatch Almanac that on Oct. 25, 1820: “Eight inches of snow in Burlington brings sleighs out early, up to 12 inches in the hills east toward Underhill.”
On Oct. 28, 2008: “An early season nor’easter blanketed the mountains with 6 to 12 inches of snow, including 8 inches in Walden, Vt. Even more fell in the Adirondacks, with 12 to 18 inches.”
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@myfairpoint.net or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
