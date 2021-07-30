Vermont Women’s Am Tourney Tees Off Monday In Newport

NEWPORT — The 2021 Women’s Amateur Golf Championship gets underway Monday, Aug. 2 at Newport Country Club. Fifty-two players are scheduled to tee off starting at 8 a.m. Competition continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last year’s champion, Andrea Brown – fresh off her recent win at the state senior women’s championship at Neshobe Golf Club – will be defending her title. Nine-time title holder Holly Reynolds is also in the field, plus several of Vermont’s top junior girl golfers. On Tuesday, all players will again start on hole #1 with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. On the
final day, the field will be split with starting times on holes #1 and 10, and the awards ceremony will follow.
