St. J’s Lemieux Steady In Iowa, Sits Second In Snocross Standings

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Lincoln Lemieux snagged a pair of third-place finishes at Theisen’s Snocross National at the Dubuque County Fair on Friday and Saturday — the third and fourth events of the 2021 AMSOIL Championship Snocross season.
The St. Johnsbury 27-year-old sits in second place in the overall standings, five points behind two-time champion Elias Ishoel (174-69), who swept this weekend’s races pro-open races to make it three straight victories. Lemieux won the season opener on Jan. 8 in Elk River, Minn.
On Friday, Lemieux came into the final as the No. 2 qualifier. Despite a wet, challenging track, he felt his team came away with many positive takeaways.
“We were just constantly adjusting shocks all day to get the sled the most comfortable it can be and be able to push hard through this wet packed snow,” Lemieux told snocross.com. “We don’t want to settle for third, but on a day like today, it’s good.”
Lemieux had another good start Saturday, fell back to seventh, then had a late charge to cross the line fourth. A post-race infraction on Oskar Norum, however, gave Lemieux the third-place points.
Fellow Vermonter and Lemieux’s Scheuring Speed Sports teammate Hunter Patenaude sits third in the overall standings with 149 points. He finished 10th on Friday and 12th on Saturday.
The circuit takes a week off before the U.S. Air Force Snocross National in Deadwood, S.D., on Jan. 29-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.