About Evan
Age: 15
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Sophomore
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica Thornton and Dan Sherman
Siblings: Miles, 17, Andrew, 13, John and Joel, 10
Highlight Reel
♦ Thornton-Sherman was stellar at the Vermont state meet, placing third in Division I, and then made a statement at the New England Championships, where he finished 23rd overall, third among sophomores.
♦ Claimed his first league title, winning the NVAC Mountain Division Championship in a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds, beating runner-up Cormac Leahy of Craftsbury by a 49-second margin.
♦ Won nine of the 13 meets he entered this season, was third overall in the prestigious Woods Trail Run, and was sixth overall (second among Vermonters) in the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational.
♦ Set a new St. J course record (16:38) and later broke the 16-minute mark, running a personal-best 15:52.7 at the USATF New England Jr. Olympic Championships in Rhode Island.
College Plans: None yet
Coach Says: “Evan came in with a lot of racing experience but what sets him apart is the level of expectation that he run faster and better than anyone his age has done before,” Chip Langmaid said. “He constantly strives to redefine what has been done. He loves to win but also drives himself to set records and continually improve.”
Favorite moment from the season?
I believe that my favorite moment of the season was the Woods Trail run. Being in the top 3 after working so hard to try and hang with the leaders was a very prideful moment for me. Thetford’s course is also one of my favorite courses I have ever run on in my career.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for?
I am very thankful that my family has been supportive of my running career, and grateful that my parents and my grandparents provided me with the opportunities I needed to succeed. I also really appreciate my entire team and especially coach Langmaid and Ms. Boucher for an amazing season.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain?
My first goal was to break the course record at St. J Academy, which is a goal that I was able to achieve. I also wanted to break 16 minutes for the 5K, but was not able to meet that goal during the regular season.
——
The Record’s Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year
2019: St. J Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2018: St. J Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2017: Danville High School’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Danville High School’s Riley Fenoff
2015: Danville High School’s Riley Fenoff
2014: North Country Union’s Sam Brunnette
2013: North Country Union’s Sam Brunnette
