About Hunter
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: West Burke
Parents: Jennifer and Dana
Siblings: Tyler, 20, Davis, 11
Highlight Reel
♦ One of the premier athletes in Vermont, the 6-foot, 190-pound receiver roped in a team-high 48 passes for 985 yards and nine touchdowns while also handling 43 carries for 385 yards and nine scores on the ground. He was also an all-star on special teams and at linebacker too, where he collected 39 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles and an interception.
♦ Named to the Division I All-Conference first-team at receiver, linebacker and kick returner and was a North-South senior All-Star game participant.
♦ The senior captain helped lead St. Johnsbury to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Division I title game.
College Plans: Undecided.
Coach Says: “Hunter is a gifted athlete, but his work ethic in the offseason is what makes him such a dominant football player,” said Rich Alercio. “He personifies our team philosophy that games are not won on weekends in the fall. This combination of hard work and talent coupled with a great understanding of the game allowed him to dominate as a wide receiver, slot receiver, running back, quarterback and inside linebacker.”
Favorite moment from the season? Favorite moment from the season was celebrating my 90-yard opening kickoff return against Rutland. Going into the game we all knew it was going to be a great matchup, so to start the game off like that was special. It was also my very first high school kick return for a touchdown.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for? I’m most grateful for my family, friends and coaches because of all the support they provide me. They have also always pushed me to become the best student-athlete I can possibly be and for helping create so many memories that will never be forgotten.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain? There were a couple of goals that I set in stone before the season. Two of which were reaching the championship and be selected as a captain. Both of these objectives were reached.
——
The Record’s Football Players of the Year
2019: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hunter Palmieri
2018: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jake Cady
2017: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jasper Rankin
2016: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Collin Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Collin Urie
2014: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ronnie Gobin
2013: Lyndon Institute’s James Shufelt
