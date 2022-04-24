The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 18-24

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 18-24)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24.
More On Each Candidate
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Baseball: The junior went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle (HR, 3B, 2-2B, 1B) with four RBI in the Vikings’ 20-0 romp of Oxbow, then two days later hurled a complete-game, five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in Lyndon’s 13-1 rout of Lake Region.
Jaden Thomson, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The speedy senior won the 100 meters in 11.74 seconds, the 200 meters in 23.94, ran on the winning 4x100 relay (47.04) and was fifth in high jump at a multi-team track meet at St. J Academy.
Mike Hogan, Woodsville Baseball: The sophomore got the final out of the seventh inning from the bump, then knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the frame with a two-out, bases-loaded single to key the Engineers’ 2-1 victory over Gorham.
Grady Millen, Littleton Baseball: The senior fanned seven batters in a complete-game, five-inning one-hitter to power the Crusaders’ 12-1 victory over Groveton.
Logan Currier, Lyndon Track and Field: The senior won pole vault with a PR of 11-6.25 feet, the triple jump in a PR of 36-7.75 and was fifth in the 110 hurdles in a multi-team track meet at St. J Academy.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 18-24)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24.
More On Each Candidate
Anna McIntyre, Woodsville Softball: The senior infield/outfielder belted a second-inning solo home run over the left-field fence in a 16-4 win over Gorham, then crushed two more long balls, part of a 3-for-5 day with four runs and four RBI, as the undefeated Engineers routed Profile.
Keating Maurer, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The senior midfielder tallied four goals and added three assists as the Hilltoppers knocked off Mt. Anthony 14-11. She also netted a pair of goals as St. J snagged a 10-all draw with Division I Essex.
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon Softball: The sophomore fanned 10 batters in the circle and had a pair of singles as the Vikings outlasted Division I Mt. Anthony 14-7. Royer then added a triple among her two hits while also pitching a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Lyndon’s 19-7 win over Oxbow.
Paige Currier, Lake Region Track and Field: The junior won long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 2.5 inches, was part of the winning 4x100 (56.7 seconds) and was fourth in shot put (25.9) in a multi-team track meet at St. J Academy.
Lilian Kittredge, St. Johnsbury Softball: The junior contributed a double and two RBI and allowed just two hits and no walks while fanning four in three innings as the Hilltoppers muscled past Hartford 24-2.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
