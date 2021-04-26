The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 19-25

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 19-25)
More On Each Candidate
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Baseball: Junior right-hander Tyler Hicks had 10 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings as the Spartans blanked Woodsville 8-0.
Jack Young, North Country Track and Field: The Falcons’ senior, soon after playing shortstop in a road game at Lyndon, won shot put (38-0), discus (77-0) and javelin (145-09) in a home track and field meet.
Luke Dudas, Lyndon Baseball: The junior went 3-for-4 with five RBI as the Vikings cruised past North Country 26-2.
Denzel Ebohon, St. J Track and Field: Ebohon won the 100 meters (11.40 seconds) and 200 (23.80), was part of the winning 4x100 and was second in high jump to pace the St. J boys in a season-opening dual meet with U-32.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 19-25)
More On Each Candidate
Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon Softball: Simpson authored a perfect game, fanning 18 of the 21 batters she faced in Lyndon’s 11-0 shutout of North Country. A few days earlier, the Viking ace fanned 16 batters in a complete-game two-hitter as LI blanked Division I Brattleboro 8-0. Simpson also had three hits and three RBI in the wins.
Polly Currier, St. J Lacrosse: The senior netted three goals as the Hilltoppers toppled Brattleboro 13-7 for its first victory of the season.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Softball: Kingsbury continued her early-season dominance, spinning a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts as unbeaten Woodsville blanked Division III powerhouse White Mountains Regional 7-0.
Merrick Hemond, St. J Track and Field: The senior distance runner won the 1,500, the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800 to lead the St. J girls in a season-opening dual meet with U-32. She then won the 3,000 by nearly a minute in 10:33.6 at the South Burlington Twilight Distance Meet.
Nicole Gross, White Mountains Softball: The Spartan catcher belted a game-tying two-run homer in the third inning as White Mountains rallied to topple Belmont 5-2 in a Division III clash.
Julia Before, Lyndon Gymnastics: The Vikings senior, competing on the club gymnastics circuit, struck gold at the 2021 Level 9/10 Region 6 Championships in Springfield, Mass. She won her age division in Level 9 with an overall score of 37.05, placing first in three disciplines (vault, bars and floor) to take the all-around title and advance to the Eastern Championships in Georgia.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
April 19-25: To be determined
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
