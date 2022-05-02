The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 25-May 1

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 25-May 1)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 25-May 1
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-May 1.
More On Each Candidate
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon Baseball: The senior catcher delivered a 4-for-4 night with a double and four RBI as the Vikings rallied past Hartford 8-7 in a Division II thriller to stay undefeated.
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The senior scored four goals and added an assist to key the Hilltoppers to a 9-4 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Juan Hernandez, Littleton Baseball: The junior went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBI as Littleton upended Colebrook 10-4.
David Piers, Lake Region Baseball: The senior right-hander baffled the Falcons with a one-hitter, allowing only four baserunners through six innings and fanning 12 in the Rangers’ 9-0 win over rival North Country. He also got the win in relief in a 13-6 victory over Danville.
Meles Gouge, Danville Baseball: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and four runs and earned the win on the mound, allowing no hits with eight strikeouts as the Bears thumped Richford 18-4. Gouge also was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in a loss to Lake Region and went 1-for-1, drawing four walks and scoring three runs in a 14-12 win over BFA-Fairfax.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 25-May 1)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 25-May 1
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 25-May 1.
More On Each Candidate
Isabelle Priest, Lyndon Softball: The senior center fielder went 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI in a 16-1 win over Rice, collected an RBI in a 3-for-3 day in a 9-1 triumph over North Country and went 3-for-4 with three RBI in another 13-1 rout of Rice.
Zoe Crocker, Danville Softball: The senior shortstop went 4-for-5, with a HR, double and three RBI in a 15-3 win over Lake Region. She went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the Bears’ 12-9 victory over Richford, then finished the week by going 4-for-5 with three doubles, four runs and four RBI in a 17-6 rout over BFA-Fairfax.
Mary Fowler, St. Johnsbury Tennis: The junior won a pair of matches in straight sets, the latter a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Rice’s Anna Wolters. It was the lone game Fowler lost in her last 36 games (three matches).
Sabine Brueck, North Country Track and Field: The freshman won the high jump and long jump at the all-NEK track and field meet at Lyndon Institute, then collected four victories — long jump, high jump, 100 meters and 300 hurdles — in the NEK freshman meet on her home track.
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Softball: The sophomore produced three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs as the Bucks routed Northfield 19-0.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
