The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 26-May 2

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 26-May 2)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For April 26-May 2
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 26-May 2.
More On Each Candidate
Parker Paradice, Littleton Baseball: The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBI as the Crusaders rolled past Colebrook 17-3.
Gardner Auchincloss, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The senior midfielder scored five times as the Hilltoppers topped Green Mountain 10-2. Auchincloss then netted three goals and added three assists as St. J rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a 7-5 win over Mt. Abraham.
Bryon Noyes, Lyndon Track and Field: The Vikings junior won shot put, discus and javelin in a six-team home track and field meet. Noyes then claimed wins in shot put and discus and was fifth in javelin in a six-team track and field meet at South Burlington.
Lyle Rooney, Hazen Baseball: The Wildcat sophomore had nine strikeouts in three innings of relief and added three walks, three stolen bases and three runs as Hazen toppled Danville 10-3.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two RBI and pitched well on the bump as the Bucks beat Danville 8-4. Fennimore then went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Blue Mountain's 19-4 victory over Oxbow.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 26-May 2)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For April 26-May 2
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 26-May 2.
More On Each Candidate
Zoe Crocker, Danville Softball: The junior shortstop belted a grand slam to deep left field in the first inning as Danville stopped Blue Mountain 5-2. Crocker then went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including her second grand slam of the week, during Danville’s 28-0 win over Peoples.
Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon Softball: The junior outfielder went 3-for-4, with a triple and three RBI as the unbeaten Vikings surged past Lake Region 23-5.
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball: The sophomore infielder scored four times as the Bucks rallied for a 15-14 win at Richford. Joy then went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Blue Mountain’s 18-2 win over Craftsbury.
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury Softball: The junior third baseman belted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Hilltoppers to a 14-13 extra-inning win over North Country. Rutledge finished the game 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and a single.
Leah Krull, Woodsville Softball: The junior had a hit in every inning in going 5-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored as Woodsville rolled past Lisbon in five frames.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
