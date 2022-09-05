The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury Football: The senior quarterback had a career day, completing 33-of-43 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 68 yards and a pair of scores as the Hilltoppers dismantled host Hartford 49-14 in a matchup of Division I contenders.
Dakoda Clark, North Country Football: The junior outside linebacker was a game-changer, recovering two fumbles while adding a sack, two tackles for a loss and collecting four QB pressures as the Falcon defense forced five turnovers in picking off Spaulding 39-13 in a season-opening road victory.
Adam Bell, Profile Soccer: The senior midfielder played a stellar second half in midfield, keying the Patriots’ 2-0 win over White Mountains. He also produced a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Brian Cavanaugh, Libson Soccer: The senior forward netted a hat trick as the Panthers secured a season-opening road win, 4-0 at Moultonborough. He then delivered a corner kick that was finished by teammate Hayden Thorton as Lisbon earned a 1-0 victory over Groveton.
Grady Hadlock, Littleton Soccer: The junior captain scored twice in the Crusaders’ 7-0 season-opening romp over Groveton, then was a menace again offensively while adding a goal in Littleton’s 5-1 thumping of Colebrook.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Molly Smith, Lyndon Field Hockey: The junior forward scored off a Chelsea Ott corner late in the fourth quarter and the Vikings edged rival St. Johnsbury 1-0 in a field hockey season opener under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
Abbie McCusker, White Mountains Field Hockey: The senior forward/midfielder found the back of the cage twice in a 9-0 season-opening victory over Franklin, then collected two more goals as the Spartans forged a 3-all draw with defending Division III champion Hopkinton.
Evie Burger, Profile Soccer: The junior forward turned in a hat trick to help power the Patriots past Pittsburg-Canaan 6-0, then added another tally in a 2-0 victory at Groveton.
Hailee Beane, Littleton Field Hockey: The senior forward/midfielder/halfback scored twice as the Crusaders bounced back from a season-opening defeat with a 4-0 triumph over visiting Franklin.
Leah Klark, Danville Soccer: The sophomore goaltender came up with nine saves, including thwarting a pair of dangerours Richford scoring chances as the Bears collected a 3-0 season-opening triumph.
