The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 12-18

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 12-18)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 12-18
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Josh Robie, Profile Basketball: The junior guard hit 9 3s and made 11 of 12 shots in a career-best 40-point night as the Patriots toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 81-64.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Basketball: The senior forward had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Cats’ rout of Randolph in the opening round of the Dave Morse Classic. In the championship game, Rivard put up 19 points, 18 rebounds and four assists to lead Hazen past Lamoille 64-29.
Ben Wheelock, Groveton Basketball: The senior forward pumped in 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Eagles fought off Pittsburg-Canaan 62-59.
Ethan Lussier, Lyndon Basketball: The sophomore guard led all scorers with 17 points as the Vikings opened their season with a 58-33 win over Oxbow.
Landon Lord, Littleton Basketball: The junior guard netted 12 points as the Crusaders ripped past rival White Mountains 68-43.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 12-18)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 12-18
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Alexandra Mosher, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The junior forward scored twice, including the game-tying goal, as the Blades rallied for three third-period goals in a two-minute span to stun Woodstock 3-2.
Sabine Brueck, North Country Basketball: The sophomore guard scored 27 points, added 10 rebounds and played stifling defense on U-32 guard Clara Wilson the Falcons’ 65-28 rout.
Ella Horsch, Littleton Basketball: The freshman guard came through with 16 points as the Crusaders hung on for a slim 32-31 victory over rival White Mountains.
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen Basketball: The junior guard tallied 26 points in a 54-29 rout of Danville and added 18 more in the Cats’ 52-37 victory over Oxbow.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball: The senior guard’s 23-point effort helped the Rangers topple Missisquoi 62-27. She then contributed nine points, including a pair of game-sealing free throws as LR knocked off defending Division I champion Rice 40-36.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.