The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 13-19

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 13-19)
Avery Hazelton, White Mountains Basketball: The 6-foot-9 senior scored 16 as the Spartans shut down rival Berlin 43-27. Hazelton then poured in 22 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as White Mountains moved to 3-0 with a key 50-42 win over Mascoma.
Fritz Hauser, St. J Basketball: The 6-foot-7 senior forward scored 18 points, including a breakaway dunk, as the Hilltoppers opened their season with a 65-42 rout of Brattleboro.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Basketball: The junior forward led his Wildcats to two wins and the title at the sixth annual Dave Morse Classic, dropped 23 points in a 64-54 semifinal win over Randolph and collecting 12 points and 19 rebounds in a 61-58 victory over Williamstown.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior guard had 15 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks gave coach Chris Cook his first win over Thetford in six years at the helm, 49-37. He also collected 18 points and five rebounds in Blue Mountain’s 57-42 win over Sharon.
Aiden Bogie, Lyndon Basketball: The senior guard hit three triples, went 5-of-5 at the foul line and finished with a career-high 24 points as the Vikings rolled past Oxbow 57-35.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 13-19)
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon Basketball: The sophomore guard pumped in 18 points as the Vikings opened their season with a 55-29 thumping at Oxbow. Robinson then scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half as Lyndon picked off defending champion North Country 41-34.
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The sophomore guard splashed five 3s and finished with 23 points as the Hilltoppers routed Hartford 56-33. Wilkins then nailed five more triples and tallied a game-high 19 points as St. J rolled past visiting Brattleboro, 49-18, for a 3-0 start.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Basketball: The sophomore forward had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) as the Bucks cruised past Rivendell 44-19. Alley followed with a nine-point, nine-rebound effort as Blue Mountain knocked off rival Woodsville 42-30.
Lauren McKee, Littleton Basketball: The senior guard had 17 points in a 42-13 triumph over Lin-Wood. The sharp-shooter then buried four 3s and finished with a game-high 18 points to power the Crusaders to a 43-23 win over Lisbon.
Morgan Doolan, White Mountains Basketball: The senior forward collected a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in a 36-21 rivalry victory over Berlin. She then tallied 11 points, 13 steals and five rebounds as the Spartans went to 3-0 with a 43-22 result versus Mascoma.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
To be determined
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
