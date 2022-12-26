The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 19-25

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
More On Each Candidate
Alex Giroux, Lyndon Hockey: The North Country attacking sophomore had two goals and six assists as the Vikings picked up their first win of the season — an 11-3 thumping of Harwood.
Andrew Joncas, Danville Basketball: The sophomore guard finished with 28 points as the Bears began their season with a 56-40 road win at Division III Peoples. He then turned in 23 points as DHS pounced on Williamstown 55-37.
Kerrick Medose, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The Twinfield product, a sophomore guard, dropped 18 points as the Hilltoppers scored a 65-60 home-opening win over Essex.
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Basketball: The senior forward delivered 22 points as the Vikings went to 2-0 on the season with a 56-45 victory over U-32.
Grady Hadlock, Littleton Basketball: The junior guard pumped in a season-high 17 as the Crusaders toppled Woodsville 69-59 in an early-season battle of unbeatens, helping LHS end the Enginners’ 35-game win streak.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
More On Each Candidate
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon Basketball: The junior guard had a dazzling season debut with 28 points as the Vikings opened their season with a 58-40 victory over Enosburg.
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The sophomore guard led St. Johnsbury with 12 points, all in the second half, as the Hilltoppers knocked off defending Division I champion Rice 46-45.
Addison Hadlock, Littleton Basketball: The sophomore netted 10 points as the Crusaders downed Portsmouth Christian 42-30 in a matchup of early-season unbeatens. Hadlock then tallied 12 points as LHS stayed perfect with a 39-34 victory at Woodsville.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior forward collected 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Bucks motored past Stowe 64-22.
Ariana Lord,Colebrook Basketball: The senior center finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the unbeaten Tribe rallied for a 49-42 win over White Mountains. She also had eight points and nine rebounds in a 37-19 road win at Profile.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades’ Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
