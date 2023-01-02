The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 26-Jan. 1

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Rex Hauser, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The sophomore forward tallied 14 points to lead St. Johnsbury past Rutland 50-38. He also added 13 in a 55-50 loss at unbeaten Champlain Valley.
Alex Leslie, Profile Basketball: The junior forward netted a pair of 30-point games, including 32 in a win over Nute and 30 in a triumph over Somersworth in the Mike Lee Holiday Bash tournament.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville Basketball: The senior forward dropped 19 points as the Engineers stopped rival Blue Mountain 56-42 on a night when the Engineers unveiled their 2022 championship banner.
Avery Woodburn, White Mountains Basketball: The junior forward pumped in 31 points in the Spartans’ 41-37 win over Colebrook.
Cooper Brueck, North Country Basketball: The senior guard finished with 16 points in the Falcons’ 74-32 handling of Lyndon. He also collected 18 points as North Country held on for a 42-41 win over Division I Mt. Mansfield.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Taylor Blaise, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The freshman goaltender from Lake Region stood tall, earning the shutout in net as the Blades nipped previously unbeaten Division I CVU/MMU, 1-0. She finished with 23 saves, including a few with under two minutes to play facing a 6v4 advantage.
Laci Potter, Danville Basketball: The senior guard drained a go-ahead 3 with 8 seconds to play as the Bears scored their first victory of the season, 26-25 at Williamstown. Potter finished with four triples, hit all three of her free throws and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Cora Nadeau, North Country Basketball: The senior guard scored all 18 of her points in the second half, 14 coming in the third quarter, as the Falcons held off host Lyndon 41-30 in a New Year’s Eve matinee, pushing the team’s record to 7-0. She also had 12 points in a 59-37 win over Lyndon on Monday and 10 more in a 45-25 rout of St. Albans.
Keegan Tillotson, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks knocked off rival Woodsville 33-25.
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Basketball: The junior guard scored 14 points to help guide the Crusaders to a 42-36 victory over Colebrook in the Groveton Holiday Tournament championship game.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades’ Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
