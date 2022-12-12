The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 5-11

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 5-11)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 5-11
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-11.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury Wrestling: The senior went 4-0 to help lead the Hilltoppers to the team win at the season-opening Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament.
Keenen Hurlbert, Colebrook Basketball: The junior forward fired in 28 points to lead Colebrook to a 56-55 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Kayden Hoskins, Littleton Basketball: The junior forward dropped 20 points as the Crusaders cruised past Lin-Wood, 70-38. He then added a game-high 13 in a 51-37 victory over Gorham.
Landon Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball: The sophomore forward splashed four triples and notched 20 points as the Engineers cruised to a 74-44 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Haidin Chilafoux, North Country Basketball: The sophomore guard canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Falcons past Lake Region 53-23.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 5-11)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 5-11
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-11.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Aaliyah Wilburn, North Country Basketball: The junior forward tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds, 7 on offense, as North Country toppled rival Lake Region 48-37 in the season opener. Eight of her points came in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
Hannah Keithan, St. Johnsbury Wrestling: The senior won three of four matches to help the Hilltoppers claim the title at the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament.
Addison Pilgrim, Littleton Basketball: The eighth-grader netted 14 points in a 59-18 thumping of Lin-Wood, then produced 9 of her 12 points in the second half as the Crusaders staved off Gorham 38-31.
Ainsley Savage, White Mountains Basketball: The junior center poured in 26 points as the Spartans coasted to a 39-14 win over Belmont in their season opener.
Marissa Kenison, Groveton Basketball: The senior poured in 20 points as the Eagles handled Lisbon in their season opener.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
To be determined
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.