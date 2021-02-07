The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 1-7

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonian-record.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 1-7)
More On Each Candidate
Nate Superchi, Lisbon Basketball: The senior forward pumped in 20 points as Lisbon toppled Profile 56-44 for its first win of the season.
Chris Corliss, Groveton Basketball: The junior forward netted 15 points in Groveton’s 53-26 rout of Berlin, then collected eight points, 12 boards and seven assists as Groveton avenged an earlier loss against Colebrook.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Basketball: He had 10 assists, six boards and four steals to go with six points in White Mountains’ sixth straight win — a rout of rival Berlin. Four nights earlier, the junior forward finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and helped key the Spartans’ fourth-quarter rally in a 59-51 victory at Woodsville.
Jack Young, North Country Nordic Skiing: The Falcon senior, who swept the Division I classic and freestyle titles at the Vermont high school Nordic ski championships last winter, won by over 2 minutes to claim a 5K freestyle victory at Kingdom Trails.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week Ballots (Feb. 1-7)
More On Each Candidate
Elaina DiMaggio, Profile Alpine Skiing: The ski racer grabbed a win in a two-run morning giant slalom, then was second in the afternoon one run GS to lead Profile to a pair of team triumphs at Loon Mountain.
Graci Kaiser, Woodsville Basketball: She scored a game-high 15 points in Woodsville’s 55-42 road win at White Mountains, then the senior guard hit three 3s and finished with 11 points as the unbeaten Engineers moved to 4-0.
Lauren McKee, Littleton Basketball: The junior guard had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals as Littleton returned from quarantine and locked down Lisbon 48-19.
Aine Fannon, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing: The Hilltopper senior claimed the girls individual win by over a minute in a 5K Nordic freestyle at Kingdom Trails.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
