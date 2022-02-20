The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 14-20

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 14-20)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 14-20
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 14-20
More On Each Candidate
Ronnie Tucker, St. Johnsbury Hockey: The senior defender turned in a goal and two assists as St. Johnsbury avenged an earlier loss to rival Lyndon, stunning the Vikings 6-2 at Fenton Chester Arena.
Jack Price, Profile Alpine Skiing: The team’s lone senior claimed second place in giant slalom, including delivering a clutch second run to help produce a team score, and took third place in slalom to help spearhead the Patriots’ dominant team win in the New Hampshire Division IV state skiing championship at Cannon Mountain.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Basketball: The junior forward continued his monster season with a 33-point, 18-rebound effort to carry the Cats to a 59-43 victory over Thetford. He also added 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 44-25 victory over Lamoille.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior dropped 20 points as the Bucks fought off Stowe 47-37 to stay in the hunt for a top-four seed in Division IV.
Avery Hazelton, White Mountains Basketball: The 6-foot-9 senior poured in 25 points as the fifth-seeded Spartans knocked off No. 4 Campbell 73-57 to reach the D-III final four for the first time in 12 years. In the quarterfinals, he dropped in 20 as WM fended off Conant 41-36.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 14-20)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 14-20
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 14-20
More On Each Candidate
Clara Bertran, Lyndon Alpine Skiing: The Viking junior won the girls giant slalom on Monday at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference championships at Middlebury Snow Bowl, then followed with a runner-up finish in the next day’s NVAC slalom.
Kaitlyn Clark, Lisbon Basketball: The senior guard had eight points, eight steals, eight rebounds and buried two clutch free throws to help Lisbon to a 31-27 triumph over Moultonborough. She then scored 22 as the Panthers topped Franklin 62-27 to earn their fourth straight win and vault to a berth in the D-IV tournament.
Sophie Bell, Profile Alpine Skiing: The junior swept the slalom and giant slalom titles to guide Profile to the New Hampshire Division IV girls alpine ski title at Crotched Mountain, the program’s fifth straight crown.
Zoe Crocker, Danville Basketball: The senior forward scored 16 points, including 12 in the second quarter of a 53-25 win over Milton, and the white-hot Bears closed the regular season on a 12-game win streak.
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The freshman continued a strong debut season, leading a balanced attack with 10 points as the Hilltoppers scooped up a tough 47-37 win in St. Albans in their regular-season finale.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
