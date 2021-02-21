The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 15-21

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
More On Each Candidate
Parker Paradice, Littleton Basketball: The do-everything senior guard began his week with a seven-assist, five-steal effort in the Crusaders’ 52-23 win over Gorham. Paradice ended the week by scoring 20 points, 18 in the final three frames, as Littleton stayed unbeaten and ended rival White Mountains’ nine-game win streak with a 44-37 victory.
Logan Young, Danville Basketball: The senior guard scored 23 points Saturday to key Danville to its third win in as many games, 73-46 over Fairfax. Young only missed two shots all game, going 4-for-4 from inside the arc, 6 of 6 at the foul line and 3 of 5 from distance. Young on defense also held his man scoreless in a top two-way outing.
Corbin Brueck, North Country Basketball: The senior guard pumped in 25 points, 16 in the second half, as the Falcons blazed past Mt Abraham 61-28 for their second rout in as many games.
Jadon Baker, Hazen Basketball: The Wildcats are off to another fast 3-0 start and the sophomore guard has helped key the Cats’ early success. He scored 13 points in a 76-48 win over Fairfax, then led the Cats in scoring (13) in a 54-42 victory over Peoples Academy.
More On Each Candidate
McKenna Marsh, North Country Basketball: The senior guard opened her 2021 campaign with a bang, burying six triples and ending with 22 points as the North Country girls started the season with a 59-48 win at Colchester. A few days later, Marsh scored 17 to power the Falcons to a 51-32 win over Hazen.
Olivia Corrigan, Littleton Basketball: The Crusader senior guard had a career-night on senior night, splashing six 3s and finishing with 29 points in a win over Gorham. Corrigan then turned in a 16-point, five-steal performance as Littleton ran its win streak to six games with a 38-19 victory over rival White Mountains.
Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics: The talented junior gymnast won floor, vault and uneven bars and was second in beam to win the all-around in the Hilltoppers’ season opener, a dual meet with Montpelier.
Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville Basketball: The standout senior forward cashed in 25 points as undefeated Woodsville bowled over Lin-Wood 63-24. Sarkis followed with 10 points as her Engineers knocked off defending champion Colebrook for the second time this season, 49-43.
Tia Martinez, Lake Region Basketball: The Rangers star guard was a force in a NEK rivalry clash with Lyndon, tallying 25 points to help defending co-champion LR to a 54-43 road win. Earlier in the week, the combo guard netted 23 points in a 60-36 thumping of Lamoille.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
