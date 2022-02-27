The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 21-27

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 21-27)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 21-27
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 21-27.
More On Each Candidate
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior swingman nearly recorded a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) in the Bucks’ 66-57 double-overtime triumph at BFA-Fairfax. He added eight more in a rout of Oxbow as Blue Mountain closed the season with four straight wins.
Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury Wrestling: The junior grappler worked his way through the 160-pound bracket en route to earning a runner-up finish at the Vermont state wrestling championships at Champlain Valley High School.
Jadon Baker, Hazen Basketball: The junior guard netted a game-high 14 points as the Wildcats topped Randolph 52-36 to secure the second seed in the upcoming Division III tournament.
Evan Sanborn, Lyndon Basketball: The senior forward pumped in 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter, as the Vikings bolted past Lake Region 55-29 in their last regular-season home game. LI outscored the Rangers 23-0 in the third.
Troy Boissonneault, Profile Alpine Skiing: The freshman blazed to second place in the giant slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Cannon’s Mittersill race venue. He is one of seven Patriots ski racers who will represent New Hampshire at the Eastern High School Championships.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 21-27)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 21-27
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 21-27.
More On Each Candidate
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon Basketball: The sophomore guard poured in 20 points as the top-seeded Vikings topped No. 9 Springfield 54-37 in the Division II quarterfinals for their first trip to Barre Aud since 2017. She added 13 points in the Vikings’ first-rout rout of Woodstock.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball: The junior guard pumped in 24 points to will the third-seeded Rangers to a 44-41 win over Otter Valley, helping the defending champs book a ticket to the Division III semifinals.
Makenna Price, Profile Alpine Skiing: The freshman turned in a second-place finish giant slalom and was fourth in slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Mittersill. She was one of seven Patriots skiers selected to the Eastern High School Championships.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville Basketball: The senior guard scored 12 points on her birthday as the fourth-seeded Bears rolled to a 67-51 victory over No. 5 Hazen to punch their ticket to the Division IV final four. She also hit double figures with 10 points in a first-round drubbing of Long Trail.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Basketball: The sophomore forward collected 17 points and nine rebounds as the No. 3 Bucks eliminated Mid Vermont 54-30 for their eighth straight win while advancing to their fourth final four in five seasons. She also tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a first-round triumph over Twinfield.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
