The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 22-28

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
More On Each Candidate
Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The senior standout bombed to a winning time of 1:22.14, leading St. Johnsbury to a team victory two-run slalom event at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Nick Matteis, Lyndon Hockey: The junior defenseman netted a hat trick as Lyndon toppled rival St. Johnsbury 6-4 in a Division II hockey clash at the B.O.R. in Barre. He also had four blocks on the defensive end as the Vikings’ lead swelled to 6-1 before a late Hilltopper rally.
Cayde Micknack, North Country Basketball: The sturdy junior forward turned in big scoring night with 18 points, 12 coming in the third quarter, as unbeaten North Country powered past Enosburg 59-41 to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
Murphy Young, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior guard tossed in 13 points as St. J topped visiting Burlington 40-26 to send first-year head coach Ben Davis to his first win as a Hilltopper. Young then chipped in 11 points to help guide the Hilltoppers to a 47-42 road triumph at Colchester and back to the .500 mark.
Isaiah Baker, Hazen Basketball: The senior guard scored 27 points and added nine assists and four steals in a 67-48 senior night win versus Randolph. He then delivered a 28-point, five-assist, five-steal effort in a 78-59 win against defending D-III champion Thetford.
More On Each Candidate
Reese Petit, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The Lake Region freshman forward scored twice in the final frame, part of a three-goal third-period flurry, as the Kingdom Blades toppled Burr and Burton 4-0 at the B.O.R. in Barre to run their record to 4-0.
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Basketball: The sharp-shooting junior guard buried three 3s and finished with 15 points while adding six rebounds and five assists to lead Lyndon to a key 46-33 Division II win at Harwood.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville Basketball: The junior guard netted a game-high 13 points on her birthday to push Danville to a 56-26 romp at Richford. Cadieux also tallied 13 points three days earlier in another blowout win, a 54-17 result over Stowe.
Sage Smith, Colebrook Basketball: The star senior guard had another big week in helping the Mohawks to three wins. She tallied 31 points, eight assists, eight steals and seven rebounds in a rout of Pittsburg-Canaan before firing in 23 points in a key win over Littleton. Smith finished her week a 30-point, eight-steal, five-assist, five-rebound performance in a romp over White Mountains.
Riann Fortin, North Country Basketball: The senior forward turned in a pair of solid offensive efforts, piling up 18 points in a tough 51-43 win over Enosburg, then netting 15 in a rout of Milton to keep the Falcon girls unbeaten through four contests.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
