The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 6-12

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 6-12
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Atte Manner, Lyndon Hockey: The sophomore forward scored twice as the Vikings rallied from a 3-1 deficit with five third-period goals to snatch a 6-3 Division II hockey win at Northfield.
Christian Young, Danville Basketball: The senior guard scored 13 points in the Bears’ 50-44 comeback victory over BFA-Fairfax. He added 10 in a 69-32 thumping of Craftbsury and finished his week with a 23-point effort in a 58-50 victory over Twinfield.
Jorden Driver, North Country Basketball: The senior guard tallied 14 points as the streaking Falcons powered past Mt. Abraham 54-42. He also accounted for 11 in a 57-48 triumph over Middlebury, North Country’s 10th straight win.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior big man poured in 17 points as the Bucks rallied to snap Mid-Vermont’s five-game win streak with a 51-44 victory. He also netted 18 in a blowout win over Craftsbury.
Adam Bell, Profile Alpine Skiing: The Patriot senior swept a pair of giant slalom runs at Cannon Mountain during the final regular-season meet before state.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 6-12
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Isabela Butler, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The freshman forward from St. Johnsbury collected a goal and six assists as the Blades overpowered Harwood 12-0. She then recorded an assist on the game’s lone goal as KB won its eighth straight game, toppling Woodstock 1-0 in a matchup of two of the top three teams in Division II.
Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior guard had 10 rebounds, six assists and six points while locking down Essex’s leading scorer in a key 64-49 victory over Essex. She also tallied 11 points in a loss to No. 1 CVU while limiting the Redhawks’ top scorer to two points and then scored 10 in SJA’s 62-42 win in Brattleboro.
Ava Simpson, White Mountains Basketball: The junior guard tied her season-high of 15 points in the Spartans’ 35-31 victory over rival Berlin. She then upped that mark with 19 points in WMR’s 36-35 overtime victory over Mascoma.
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain Basketball: The sophomore guard/forward tallied 15 points and seven rebounds in the Bucks’ 40-19 victory against BFA-Fairfax. She also tossed in 14 points as Blue Mountain raced past Richford 59-41.
Madison Ash, Groveton Basketball: The senior guard pumped in 12 points during a 42-26 win over Profile and netted a game-high 11 points to pace the Eagles past Woodsville 40-28.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
