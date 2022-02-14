The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 7-13

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 7-13)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 7-13
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13.
More On Each Candidate
Colby Garey-Wright, St. J Basketball: The senior guard, one of the state’s premier defenders, helped spearhead three staunch defensive efforts in leading the Hilltoppers to wins over Burlington, Colchester and Rutland (team allowed just 28.3 ppg in the victories). Garey-Wright also made an impact on offense, adding 15 points total in the latter two triumphs.
Austin Giroux, North Country Basketball: The senior forward returned from a shoulder injury and tallied 14 points, seven boards, five steals and four blocks as the Falcons routed 58-31. He then collected 20 points, six steals, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks as NC stayed unbeaten with a 74-30 triumph over Middlebury.
Elijah Flocke, Woodsville Basketball: The senior forward went for a season-high 26 points as the Engineers overpowered rival Blue Mountain 75-56. Flocke also added 14 as the defending champions stayed unbeaten with a 73-40 rout of Profile.
Carter Hill, Hazen Basketball: The senior guard netted a season-high 20 points in the Cats’ 61-33 rout of Peoples, added eight in a victory at Randolph and dropped 18 points as Hazen went toe-to-toe with Division II’s top-ranked Montpelier Solons before falling 65-55.
Josh Robie, Profile Basketball: The sophomore guard hit seven 3s and finished with a career-high 34 points, including 16 of the team’s 26 second-quarter points, as the Patriots rolled Moultonborough 68-38. He also turned in a 16-point night in a 64-49 victory over Gorham.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 7-13)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 7-13
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13.
More On Each Candidate
Emma Renaudette, Lyndon Basketball: The senior forward had 20 boards to go along with 14 points, four steals and a block on senior day as Division II’s top-ranked team topped Lamoille 57-47 for its fourth of the week.
Kaiya Billig, St. Johnsbury Swim Club: The Hilltopper junior won the 100-yard freestyle (57.62 seconds) and the 200 free (2:04.88) in the 15-18-year-old division at the 2022 New England Regionals at Upper Valley Aquatics Center.
Maya Auger: Lake Region Basketball: The sophomore guard delivered 12 points as the streaking Rangers knocked off South Burlington 40-35 in overtime for their sixth straight win. She also tallied 18 points in a 35-27 victory over U-32.
Ariana Lord, Colebrook Basketball: The junior center piled up 19 points and nine rebounds as the Mohawks snapped Littleton’s nine-game win streak, 44-39. It came after Lord collected 20 points and 18 rebounds to help Colebrook hand Pittsburg-Canaan just its second loss of the season, 50-44. She also had 12 points and nine boards in a rout of Lin-Wood.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
