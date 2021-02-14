The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 8-14

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonian-record.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 8-14)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 8-14
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-14.
More On Each Candidate
Isaiah Baker, Hazen Basketball: The senior guard scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of Hazen’s 77-57 win over Northfield, including splashing his 200th career 3-pointer — the first player in Wildcat history to reach the milestone.
Daniel Lanoue, Lyndon Hockey: The North Country Union senior wing scored twice, including the eventual game-winner late in the third period, as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat South Burlington in a hockey season opener.
Josh Finkle, Littleton Basketball: The senior forward poured in 24 points as Littleton, playing in its first game in 19 days because of COVID-19, powered past Lisbon 83-59 to stay undefeated. Three nights later, Finkle scored eight of his game-high 11 points in the third quarter and added nine rebounds as the Crusaders fought off Groveton 36-21.
James Sanborn, Lyndon Basketball: The senior wing splashed four 3s and netted 19 points to help the Vikings begin their season with a 68-41 rout of visiting Oxbow.
Christian Young, Danville Basketball: The Indians sophomore guard netted 18 points, 13 in the second half, as Danville began its season with a 64-56 triumph over BFA-Fairfax.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 8-14)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 8-14
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-14.
More On Each Candidate
Sophie Bell, Profile Alpine Skiing: The Patriot sophomore, in her first high school race of the season, swept the giant slalom and slalom titles at Sunapee to lead Profile to its fourth consecutive Division IV girls alpine skiing state title.
Liza Morse, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The junior forward from Danville collected two goals and two assists as the Blades kicked off their girls hockey season with a 9-1 rout of Harwood/Northfield.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball: The junior guard buried three 3s and finished with 13 points as unbeaten Woodsville upended defending champion Colebrook 47-42 in a rematch of last year’s Division IV title game, snapping the Mohawks’ 30-game win streak.
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The freshman guard had a dazzling varsity debut, scoring a game-high 14 points in St. J’s 46-34 win over Spaulding and helping Jade Huntington earn a win in her high school coaching debut.
Olivia Lewis, Lyndon Basketball: The junior forward tallied 13 points, including 10 in the second half, to help propel the Vikings to a season-opening 56-43 road victory at Montpelier.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.