The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 10-16

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 10-16)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16.
More On Each Candidate
Kayden Hoskins, Littleton Basketball: The sophomore wing splashed nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points the Crusaders picked off Colebrook 71-65 in a Division IV thriller.
Dylan Willey, North Country Snowboarding: The Falcon swept a pair snowboarding giant slalom races at Jay Peak, leading North Country to a second-place team finish.
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Indoor Track And Field: The senior star lowered a school and Vermont state record in both the one-mile (first place) and two-mile (second place) runs at the East Coast Invitational in Providence, R.I. He was also awarded an outstanding performer award.
Caiyu Demaggio, Profile Alpine Skiing: The seventh-grader swept a two-run giant slalom and one-run slalom in a high school alpine ski meet at Bretton Woods.
James Cilwik, North Country Indoor Track And Field: The Falcon senior won the 1,500 meters, was runner-up in the 1,000 and took fourth in the 3,000 at a meet at University of Vermont.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 10-16)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16.
More On Each Candidate
Marissa Kenison, Groveton Basketball: The junior forward delivered 16 points and eight rebounds as Groveton toppled rival White Mountains 37-27 to go to 6-0 on the season.
Sara Brown, Lisbon Basketball: The senior guard delivered a pair of triple-doubles — 11 points, 12 boards and 10 steals against Pittsburg-Canaan, and 18 points, 10 boards and 10 steals versus Woodsville.
Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics: The senior standout won bars and was second in vault and beam en route to the all-around win (36.35 points) as St. J remained unbeaten with a 131.65-128.4 upset win of Champlain Valley.
Cora Nadeau, North Country Basketball: The junior guard and captain posted a game-high 16 points as the Falcons battled past Mt. Abraham 48-36.
Allie Beliveau, Danville Basketball: The senior guard/forward turned in a double-figure scoring night (10 points) to help guide the Bears past visiting Winooski 55-32.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
