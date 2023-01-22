The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 16-22

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior forward continued his monster campaign, hitting 15 field goals and finishing with a career-high 36 points in a 73-57 win over Twinfield/Cabot. He also pumped in 23 points in a comfortable 83-27 triumph over Craftsbury.
Julian Thrailkill, Lyndon Basketball: The sophomore forward poured in a career-high 26 points as the Vikings knocked Peoples 63-61. It came on the heels of a career-high 18 points in LI’s 68-43 win over Lake Region.
Anthoni Guinard, Danville Basketball: The junior guard/forward turned in 25 points, on the strength of seven three-pointers, as the Bears powered past Oxbow 76-60.
Charlie Krebs, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing: The senior raced to second place (14:16.3) in a 5K freestyle at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, leading the Hilltoppers to a the team victory.
Dre Akines, Littleton Basketball: The junior guard produced 15 points and provided an early spark with his defense as the undefeated Crusaders rallied to a thrilling 86-81 overtime win at Profile.
Delaney Whiting, Groveton Basketball: The freshman finished with 12 points, including hitting the game-winning shot with 2 seconds to play as the unbeaten Eagles knocked off rival Colebrook 47-45. She also added 15 in a 63-33 thumping of Pittsburg-Canaan.
Jaylin Bennett, White Mountains Basketball: The senior forward notched 14 points as the Spartans rallied past Littleton 51-41, avenging an earlier loss to the rival Crusaders.
Ximena Mayorga Santana, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics: The sophomore took second on uneven bars (8.15), third on vault (8.05), third on beam (8.2) and third on floor (9.0) to take second in the all-around (33.4) as the Hilltoppers bested South Burlington and Burlington/Colchester in a tri-meet.
Maya Auger, North Country Basketball: The junior guard hit three first-quarter triples and finished with 11 points as the unbeaten Falcons mowed down Middlebury 72-33.
Molly Smith, Lyndon Basketball: The junior forward tallied eight points and was part of a staunch defensive effort as the Vikings shut down Lake Region 39-23 for their fourth straight win.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades’ Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades’ Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades’ Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
