The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 17-23

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
More On Each Candidate
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The senior forward scored six of his eight points in the fourth as the Hilltoppers rallied for a 42-38 win over BFA-St. Albans. Begin then added 10 points, including a three-quarter court shot at the third-quarter buzzer to lead unbeaten St. J to a 43-31 win over Mount Mansfield.
Logan Miller, Lyndon Hockey: The junior netminder played lights out, saving 21 shots as the Vikings toppled U-32, 4-1. Miller then secured 23 saves in Lyndon’s 6-2 victory over Missisquoi that pushed the team’s record to 5-1.
Aiden Whiting, Groveton Basketball: The junior forward delivered a game-high 17 points as the Eagles trounced rival Colebrook 62-36 to push their record to 7-1.
Dillon Brigham, Danville Basketball: The senior forward delivered a triple-double with 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the Bears’ 72-35 win over Oxbow. He then added 23 points (four 3s) and 12 rebounds in Danville’s 87-45 rout of Craftsbury.
Cooper Brueck, North Country Basketball: The junior guard had 16 points in the first quarter en route to a game-high 28 as the undefeated Falcons pummeled Middlebury 66-36.
More On Each Candidate
Kaylee Manzella, Littleton Basketball: The senior guard/forward turned in a 12-point night in the Crusaders’ rout of Franklin and also stood tall on both ends of the floor (nine points) as Littleton downed Woodsville 35-25.
Laci Potter, Danville Basketball: The junior guard/forward nailed three 3s and finished with a game-high 17 points as the Bears knocked off host Hartford 55-42. Potter then tallied 10 points as Danville rallied for a tough 41-40 win over Hazen.
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain Basketball: The freshman guard/forward went for 14 points and nine boards in the Bucks’ rout of Twinfield and then hit double-figures scoring (13) in her squad’s 51-18 win over Milton.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball: The junior guard poured in 24 points as Lake Region knocked off Windsor 51-42.
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Basketball: Eighth-grade guard Haley Rossitto tallied 17 points and five rebounds in the Mohawks’ 45-26 win over Lisbon and turned in a 16-point effort as Colebrook picked off rival Groveton 42-36.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
