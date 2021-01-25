The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
There are only New Hampshire athletes on this week’s ballot, with Vermont indoor varsity sports on pause.
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday, Jan. 25, and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonian-record.com on Fridays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
More on each candidate
Josh Robie, Profile basketball: Freshman Josh Robie scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Profile rallied to top Lin-Wood 57-43 to give Mitchell Roy his first win as a varsity coach. The Lumberjacks led 35-31 after three quarters, but Robie and the Patriots roared back, outscoring the visitors 26-8 over the final eight minutes.
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook basketball: The sophomore guard had 18 points and seven boards while helping spark the defense as the Mohawks knocked off rival Groveton 60-57 for their first win of the season. Dowse scored the final six points for the winners, including a go-ahead jumper and a pair of free throws.
Brody LaBounty, White Mountains basketball: The Spartans’ leading scorer Tyler Hicks was out nursing an injury, so the junior point guard took it upon himself to carry the load. LaBounty splashed five threes and finished with 27 points to lead WM’s 55-36 rout of Lisbon 55-36.
Josh Finkle, Littleton basketball: The energetic Littleton senior forward has helped set the tone early this season for the defending champs, including a 15-point, seven-rebound effort in a rout of Gorham and an 18-point, 11-rebound outburst in a 69-40 blowout of Colebrook.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville basketball: The Woodsville junior forward took advantage of his one game last week, the sweet-shooting swingman pumping in 23 points in the Engineers’ rout of Profile.
More on each candidate
Makenna Price, Profile skiing: The eighth-grade speedster won the two-run giant slalom and two-run slalom to lead the powerhouse Profile girls to a sweep in a six-team season-opening alpine meet at Bretton Woods.
Sage Smith, Colebrook basketball: The senior point guard had a monster opening week for the defending champs. Smith scored 26 points, added six steals, five rebounds and three assists in a dominant victory over Littleton, then had two more big games: 21 points, eight steals and seven assists in a win over Berlin and 23 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists in a blowout triumph over Groveton.
Samantha Howe, Colebrook basketball: The senior forward always produces for the defending champs and last week was no different. She had a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) in a season-opening win over Littleton), tallied 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals in a victory over Berlin, then capped the week with 18 points, 12 boards and three steals in a win over rival Groveton.
Sara Brown, Lisbon basketball: The junior guard/forward had a pair of solid games to lift upstart Lisbon to a 2-0 start to the season. Brown had 12 points in the Panthers’ season-opening win in Lincoln, then netted 16 points as Lisbon upended Division III White Mountains 33-30.
