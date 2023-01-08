The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 2-8

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-8)
More On Each Candidate
Harry Geng, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior guard pumped in 20 points as the Hilltoppers handled Colchester 56-43. He then scored 11 points to help St. J avenge an earlier loss to Brattleboro, 36-27.
Carmichael Lopez, Littleton Basketball: The senior forward scored all 19 of his points in the first half of Littleton’s 88-52 runaway win against Pittsburg-Canaan. He added 10 points in a 76-66 victory over Lin-Wood.
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook Basketball: The junior guard fired in 34 points as the Mohawks survived a 62-60 thriller versus Gorham.
Xavier Hill, Hazen Basketball: The junior guard registered 18 points and 10 assists as the Wildcats walloped Williamstown 76-45.
Kaden Cloutier, Groveton Basketball: The junior guard collected 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the Eagles’ 57-46 win at Franklin.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-8)
More On Each Candidate
Ella Blaise, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The freshman forward from Lake Region netted her first two varsity goals as the Blades skated past visiting Missisquoi 5-0. She then produced two goals and three assists in the squad’s 12-0 win over Brattleboro.
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior guard canned four 3s and finished with 16 points in the Hilltoppers’ 58-49 victory over Mount Mansfield. She then fired in 15 points, including two deep buzzer-beaters — one from half court — as St. J used a fast start to burst past Burlington 60-44 in a game at University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium. Wilkins’ heroic were featured in the No. 7 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior guard delivered a game-high 11 points in the Bucks’ 36-27 win over Williamstown.
Morgan Presby, Profile Basketball: The junior guard/forward had eight points in the Patriots’ 42-18 win over Lisbon. She then tallied 10 more as Profile knocked off Woodsville 35-22.
Amelia Circosta, Hazen XC Skiing: The freshman grabbed the top spot in a girls 6K freestyle race at Craftsbury, finishing in 20 minutes, 55.1 seconds for a 22-second win over runner-up Ruth Krebs of St. Johnsbury.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades’ Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades’ Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
