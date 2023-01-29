The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 23-29

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 23-29
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Diego Perez, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The junior set a personal record by 2 meters and was crowned Division I weight throw champion with a heave of 14.24 meters to win at the Vermont state throws championship at the SJA Field House.
Brayden Pepin, North Country Basketball: The junior guard scored 16 points as the Falcons picked up their fifth straight win with a 67-49 victory at Lyndon.
Hayden Carle, Blue Mountain Basketball: The junior forward netted a career-high 20 points in the Bucks’ 64-36 rout of Oxbow.
Gavin Williams, Lyndon Basketball: The senior guard produced 15 points to help the Vikings sink Harwood 63-57.
Connor Brigham, St. Johnsbury Hockey: The sophomore forward scored twice as the Hilltoppers stopped Brattleboro 4-1 to end an eight-game losing streak.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 23-29
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Brooke White, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The junior won the 300 meters (43.76) and placed third in triple jump at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University, then earned runner-up honors in the girls Division I weight throw (10.05) meters at the Vermont state throws championship.
Gabi Young, Kingdom Blades: The eighth-grade forward from Riverside School collected a goal and three assists in the Blades’ 7-2 win over Hartford, the team’s fourth straight win.
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Basketball: The freshman guard collected 10 points, six rebounds and four steals to power the Mohawks past White Mountains 36-27. She added 12 points and six assists in a 61-15 win over Lin-Wood.
Aspen Clermont, Groveton Basketball: The sophomore tallied a game-high 15 points as the Eagles remained the lone unbeaten team in Division IV with a 48-37 road win over third-ranked Littleton. She also recorded 13 points in a 44-23 victory at Lin-Wood.
Ruth Krebs, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing: The sophomore took home first place in the girls 5K freestyle race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, clocking a time of 16 minutes, 13.8 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.