The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 24-30

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 24-30)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30.
More On Each Candidate
Alex Giroux, Lyndon Hockey: The freshman forward turned in a three-goal, one-assist night as the Vikings rolled past rival St. Johnsbury 7-1 for their sixth straight victory. He also netted a pair of goals in a 6-3 loss to Stowe.
Brody LaBounty, White Mountains Basketball: The senior guard was a key piece as the Spartans won four games this week. He had a 14-point and a 13-point night in back-to-back wins over rival Groveton; scored 17 in a victory over Inter-Lakes; then collected 11 points and five rebounds in a 64-52 victory at Newfound.
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Basketball: Needing 13 points, the senior wing scored 20, surpassing the 1,000-point career scoring milestone in the third quarter, as Woodsville stayed unbeaten with a road rout of Colebrook. He is the sixth Engineer all-time to reach the milestone.
Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury Hockey: The senior goaltender earned a 23-save shutout as the Hilltoppers scored their first win of the season, 8-0 over Northfield. He also thwarted 39 shots in a loss to rival Lyndon.
Dino Boissonneault, Profile Alpine Skiing: Outpacing his own stacked team, the Patriot freshman turned in the fastest two-run time to earn a giant slalom victory at Mittersill. He won by two seconds in 1:25.05.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 24-30)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30.
More On Each Candidate
Emma Stepniak, Lyndon Alpine Skiing: The junior speedster won a two-run giant slalom in 1:13.20 at the Essex Carnival at Smugglers’ Notch and finished as runner-up in a two-run slalom earlier in the week at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Colleen Flinn, Danville Basketball: The senior forward notched 12 points as the Bears avenged an earlier loss to Blue Mountain, 45-37, and contributed another 12 points as Danville won its sixth straight with a 55-14 drubbing of Fairfax.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball: The senior guard netted 16 points to key the Engineers’ 38-32 win over Colebrook, Woodsville’s sixth in its last seven games. She also tallied 15 in a rout of Profile.
Lillian Fauteux, Lake Region Basketball: The junior forward was a force inside, notching her first career double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) to help the Rangers to a 58-43 over Montpelier. She also turned in a team-leading nine points in a 47-20 rout of Oxbow.
Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing: The cross-country senior captured the individual win in a 5K skate at Memphremagog Trails, crossing with a time of 20 minutes, 7 seconds.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.