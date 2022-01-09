The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 3-9

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 3-9)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9.
More On Each Candidate
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains Basketball: The senior forward finished with 12 points, 11 assists and eight boards as the undefeated Spartans rallied for a 56-46 win over Littleton.
Aiden Hale, Lyndon Hockey: The senior right-winger popped in a pair of goals as the Vikings powered past Missisquoi 5-2.
Christian Young, Danville Basketball: The junior guard finished with 18 points, 15 in the second half, as the Bears snagged their first win, 42-33 at Northfield.
Mike Hampson, Littleton Basketball: The senior guard scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders rallied for a 48-40 win at Gorham.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville Basketball: The junior forward pumped in 15 points to help power the undefeated Engineers to a 57-27 triumph at Profile.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 3-9)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9.
More On Each Candidate
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Basketball: The sharp-shooting junior fired in 18 points to help Blue Mountain knock off host Danville 64-50.
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Basketball: The senior sharp-shooter hit double figures in three games — 11 in a 59-39 win over Lake Region, 12 in a rout of Harwood and 11 in a 56-51 victory over Spaulding — as the Vikings ran their win streak to five.
Sophie Bell, Profile Alpine Skiing: The junior standout delivered the fastest single run of the day and won a two-run giant slalom while leading the Patriots to an alpine ski win at Loon Mountain.
Brooke White, St. J Indoor Track and Field: The sophomore won shot put (28-10.75), placed second in the 600 meters (1:48.72, PR) and was third in triple jump (29-11.75, PR) at a meet at University of Vermont.
Ainsley Savage, White Mountains Basketball: The sophomore center tallied 16 points and the Spartans used a late rally to upend rival Littleton 35-34.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
