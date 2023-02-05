The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
More On Each Candidate
Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Indoor Track and Field: The sophomore secured the 55 hurdles title in 8.32 seconds and was runner-up in the 600 (1:24.71), breaking James Fitzhugh’s school record from 2012, as the Hilltoppers won the Division I boys championship for the first time since 2018.
Jake Sanville, Lyndon Hockey: The senior defenseman ripped the game-winner on a slapshot from the left point with 3:05 to play to lift the Vikings to a 4-3 hockey win over rival St. J.
Kason Blood, Blue Mountain Basketball: The sophomore registered 15 points as the Bucks pulled off a 60-55 overtime victory in Richford. He also tallied points in BMU’s 62-24 thumping of Oxbow.
Quinn Goff, North Country Snowboarding: The freshman ripped to first place to lead the Falcon boys to a first-place team finish in a giant slalom race at Stowe.
Coen Mullins, Profile Alpine Skiing: The sophomore swept a two-run morning slalom and a one-run slalom to pace the Patriot boys to a team win at a New Hampshire alpine ski meet at Bretton Woods. He also claimed victory in a two-run afternoon slalom at Kanc Ski Area.
——
More On Each Candidate
Sabine Brueck, North Country Indoor Track and Field/Basketball: The sophomore won high jump (5-3) and triple jump (35-1.75) at the Division I state championships. Earlier in the day, the guard netted 18 points as the Falcons upped their perfect start to 16-0 thanks to a 65-41 handling of Enosburg.
Sierra Riff, Colebrook Basketball: The senior guard tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals and had the decisive bucket as the Mohawks handed Groveton its first loss of the season, 45-44, in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV. She also registered 12 points, six assists and five steals in a 41-27 victory over Gorham.
Kaitlyn Clark, Lisbon Basketball: The senior guard hit 8 of 10 free throws and finished with 15 points, eight steals and five rebounds in the Panthers’ 26-11 win over Pittsfield. She then supplied 28 points and six rebounds as Lisbon dropped Lin-Wood 47-41 for its first win streak of the season.
Kaylee Weaver, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The senior guard paced the offense with 13 points as the Hilltoppers posted a 49-27 Metro Division rout of Burlington on National Girls and Women Sports Day.
Gabrielle Griffith, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The freshman from North Country notched two goals as the white-hot Blades rolled Brattleboro 6-0 for their sixth straight win.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
