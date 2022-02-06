The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 31-Feb. 6

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
More On Each Candidate
John Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior guard collected seven assists in the Bucks’ 71-38 romp over Richford and then tallied 13 points as Blue Mountain cooled Danville 48-38.
Cayde Micknak, North Country Basketball: The senior forward dropped in 18 points to help fuel the unbeaten Falcons’ 62-37 romp over Enosburg.
Jeff Santo, Littleton Basketball: The senior forward collected 15 points and eight rebounds as the Crusaders rallied past Profile 61-55 for their sixth straight win.
Andrew Joncas, Danville Basketball: The freshman guard had 17 of his 20 points before halftime in a 49-43 road result at Stowe, then netted 14 points to lead the Bears to a second straight victory over Stowe, 37-26 — the squad’s seventh straight triumph.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
More On Each Candidate
Sabine Brueck, North Country Basketball: The freshman guard netted 14 points and 21 points in back-to-back victories over Vergennes, then delivered a season-high 25 as North Country knocked off Enosburg 51-38 for its eighth win in nine games.
Maddie Roy, Woodsville Basketball: The senior guard turned in 15 points in a 60-19 romp over Franklin and added 14 to guide the Engineers to a 57-38 triumph over Moultonborough, their ninth win in 10 games.
Alyssa Butler, Lake Region Basketball: The junior forward netted a team-high 12 points as the Rangers cruised past Randolph 50-22 to win for the fifth time in their last six games.
Anna Cushing, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics: The senior earned wins on floor exercise, balance beam and vault en route to second place in all-around as the Hilltoppers toppled Milton 127.5-80.85 in a gymnastics meet.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
