The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 9-15

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2022-23 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-15)
More On Each Candidate
Aiden Poginy, Lake Region Basketball: The senior guard netted 11 points to lead the Rangers to their first win of the season, 36-35 over Lamoille. He then netted 15 points in Lake Region’s 54-50 win against U-32.
Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The junior zipped to second place in a boys slalom race at Smugglers’ Notch.
Ashton Gould, Lyndon Hockey: The senior winger tallied three assists in the Vikings’ 7-3 victory at Harwood and netted a goal in the team’s 3-all draw with Missisquoi.
Ashton Kenison, Groveton Basketball: The freshman forward scored 20 points in the Eagles’ come-from-behind, 51-46 win over Newmarket.
Ryan Walker, Woodsville Basketball: The freshman guard pumped in 17 points on the strength of four triples in the Engineers’ 61-49 triumph over Lin-Wood.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-15)
More On Each Candidate
Lauren Joncas, Danville Basketball: The freshman fired in 21 points, hitting hit three triples and 10 of 14 foul shots as the Bears fought off Fairfax 50-43. She then tallied 14 points as Danville squeaked by Twinfield 39-35.
Makenna Price, Profile Alpine Skiing: The sophomore swept the giant slalom and slalom races, leading the Patriots to a team sweep at a high school ski meet at Mt. Sunapee.
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Basketball: The senior guard turned in a career-high 18 points in a 62-24 win over Randolph, tallied 10 points in a 54-32 victory over Oxbow and played a key role in the Vikings’ 36-32 nail-biter over Lamoille.
Lydia Ruggles, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics: The freshman in a meet with CVU won the all-around with 36.25 points — her fourth victory in four meets this season. She earned first on beam with a 9.1, first on bars with a 9.1 and first on floor with a 9.6, the highest score of the meet and her personal best of the year.
Alexis Christensen, Hazen Basketball: The senior guard collected 15 points and eight rebounds in a 59-28 thumping of Milton. She also turned in a season-high 17 points in a 66-15 rout of Winooski.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades’ Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades’ Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades’ Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
