The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For March 1-7

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (March 1-7)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For March 1-7
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 1-7.
More On Each Candidate
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior forward had a game-high 13 points, including three first-half triples, as St. J jumped to an early lead and toppled Metro Division Mt. Mansfield 49-37 for its third straight win (St. J’s current win streak is four).
Carson Rancourt, Colebrook Basketball: The senior guard scored 23 points, including reaching the 1,000-point milestone on a 3-pointer in Colebrook’s 92-62 Division IV tournament playin victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Elijah Flocke, Woodsville Basketball: The tough-nosed junior forward pumped in 22 points, including four triples, as Woodsville surged past Lin-Wood 54-34 in a Division IV tournament playin game.
Matt St. Cyr, Groveton Basketball: The Eagles won three playoff games last week, including knocking off unbeaten and defending-co champion Littleton. St. Cyr was vital in all three. He scored 16 in a win over Gorham, added 22 points and six assists in a rout of Profile, then pumped in 22 points to lead the upset of the Crusaders and punch the Eagles’ final-four ticket.
Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The standout senior claimed the NVAC district giant slalom crown at Burke Mountain a day after taking second in the slalom event on the same hill, leading the Hilltoppers to the boys combined team title.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (March 1-7)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For March 1-7
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 1-7.
More On Each Candidate
Korey Champney, Kingdom Blades Hockey: The senior defenseman from North Country had a big week as the Kingdom Blades ran their unbeaten mark to 6-0. Champney had a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Woodstock, then had a goal and an assist as the Blades thumped Middlebury 5-1.
Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville Basketball: The senior forward and her unbeaten Engineers had to battle through three road playoff games this past week to advance to Division IV final four. She started the week with 20 points and double-digit rebounds in a tough 58-49 win at Concord Christian, then led the team in scoring (10 and 12) in first-round and quarterfinal victories over Moultonborough and Lisbon.
Maggie Anderson, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The senior ski racer turned in a strong performance at the NVAC district championships at Burke Mountain, soaring to third in slalom and then a day later rallying with the second-fastest run of the day to earn fourth in the giant slalom.
Robin Nelson, Lake Region Basketball: Nelson has been a steady contributor for the unbeaten Rangers and the senior forward came up big with 14 points, six in the final quarter, as Lake Region knocked off Division I Rice Memorial, 44-37.
Colleen Flinn, Danville Basketball: The junior forward collected 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Danville charged past rival Blue Mountain 59-36, helping keep the Indians in second place in Division IV with a 6-1 record.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
