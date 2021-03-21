The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For March 15-21

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (March 15-21)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For March 15-21
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 15-21.
More On Each Candidate
Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The senior claimed the giant slalom title at the Vermont alpine state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. He won with a two-run time of 1:59.24, one of two skiers to break 2 minutes for two runs.
Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior forward netted 26 points, 11 in the third quarter, and snatched eight rebounds as the Bucks advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals with a 48-28 rout of Arlington. On Saturday, Punderson (nine points) led a balanced team effort as the No. 8 seeds upset No. 1 Danville, 34-27, to earn their first final four trip since 2008.
Corbin Brueck, North Country Basketball: The senior guard, key in helping the Falcons earn the program’s first No. 1 seed, delivered a 17-point outing as unbeaten North Country began its Division II playoff quest with a 69-34 first-round thumping of No. 16 Woodstock 69-34.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (March 15-21)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For March 15-21
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of March 15-21.
More On Each Candidate
Haley Goff, North Country Snowboarding: The Falcons senior repeated as the individual champion while leading the North Country girls to back-to-back snowboarding titles at the Vermont state championships at Jay Peak. Goff defended her 2020 slopestyle crown while also taking second in giant slalom and the rail jam.
Maggie Anderson, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing: The senior laid down to blistering runs to seize the giant slalom title at the Vermont H.S. state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. Her winning time was 1:57.98 and she was one of two girls racers to go under 2 minutes.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball: The sophomore guard poured in a season-high 19 points, 15 in the middle two frames, as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region blitzed Otter Valley 60-32 in the Division III quarterfinals. The defending co-champion Rangers are in the semifinals for the third straight year.
Riann Fortin, North Country Basketball: The senior forward turned in a 15-point performance in a first-round romp over Mill River, then pumped in 21 points as the Falcons secured a trip to the Division II semifinals for the second straight season.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
