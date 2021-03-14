The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For March 8-14

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
More On Each Candidate
Jack Young, North Country Nordic Skiing: The senior star put the final exclamation point on a spectacular high school skiing career, sweeping the Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at the Vermont state Nordic championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Five days later, Young soared to second place in a 5K skate at the Vermont Open Junior Championships, also in Craftsbury.
Ethan Gould, Danville Basketball: The senior guard drilled four 3s and finished with 21 points on senior night as the unbeaten Indians toppled Twinfield 55-47 in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville Basketball: The sophomore big man scored 20 points as Woodsville beat Groveton 56-50 in a Division IV semifinal. Davidson then pumped in 16 as the Engineers bested Portsmouth Christian 52-30 to win the D-IV title, ending a 44-year title drought.
Cole Banks, St. Johnsbury Basketball: The junior guard pumped in 18 points, including hitting 10 of 10 fouls shots, as St. J ran its win streak to five games with a 53-50 victory at Essex.
Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain Basketball: The senior big man scored 18 points to lead the Bucks to a 42-32 win over Stowe, their first victory of the season.
More On Each Candidate
Bryanna Palmer, Lake Region Gymnastics: Cool, confident and consistent, the gifted sophomore won balance beam and earned second place in the all-around competition at the Vermont state high school gymnastics championships.
Nina Seemann, Lyndon Nordic Skiing: The Viking and former Craftsbury ski racer blazed to second place in the 3K classic and third in the 3K skate at the Vermont Division II state Nordic championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Riann Fortin, North Country Basketball: The senior forward scored 18 points, had the tying bucket in regulation, the go-ahead basket in overtime and the game-sealing block as the Falcons outlasted Enosburg 56-54 to secure the No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament.
Sage Smith, Colebrook Basketball: A frequent candidate in this space, the senior guard delivered perhaps the winter’s top performance. Smith turned in a dazzling 32-point outing as the defending champion Mohawks earned a dominant 53-36 victory over previously unbeaten Woodsville for a berth in the Division IV state title tilt.
Tia Martinez, Lake Region Basketball: The senior guard cracked the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as the Rangers toppled U-32, 47-33, to finish the regular season at 9-0 while clinching the top seed in Divison III. She also added 21 points in a 43-13 rout of Richford.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
