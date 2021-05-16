The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 10-16)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 10-16.
More On Each Candidate
Shane Stevens, Lake Region Baseball: Stevens went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and intentional walk and turned a double play from the outfield in the Rangers’ 22-8 pasting of Lamoille 22-8. He then allowed four hits and fanned four in 6⅓ innings and went the 3-for-4 at the plate as LR bested Randolph 15-3. Stevens finished his big week by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in a 16-6 win over Lamoille.
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon Baseball: The junior got hot, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in the Vikings’ 14-0 blanking of Thetford. He then went 3-for-4 with four RBI, including a three-run bomb in an 11-1 rout of Oxbow. Lussier finished the week with an RBI double in an 8-0 shutout of Lake Region.
Myles Thornton-Sherman. St. Johnsbury Track And Field: The senior earned wins in the 200 meters, pole vault and the 4x100 and 4x400 in a home dual meet with Mt. Mansfield. He then PR’d in winning pole vault (12-0), took second in the 200 and won the 4x100 and 4x400 in a five-team meet at South Burlington.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville Baseball: Boudreault worked six innings, scattering four hits with 11 strikeouts while going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, two steals and an RBI in Woodsville’s 9-0 win over Lisbon.
Jadon Baker, Hazen Baseball: Baker had a pair of hits in Hazen’s 10-0 win over Northfield, then added two more, including a three-run blast to break open a tight game in a 10-0 victory over Danville.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 10-16)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 10-16.
More On Each Candidate
Taylor Menard, Lake Region Softball: The junior was 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI as the Rangers outslugged Lamoille 17-11. Shen then turned in a two-hit, six-RBI effort to lead a 19-7 victory over Lamoille.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Softball: The hard-throwing Engineer ace fanned nine, allowing one hit in four innings in the team’s 14-2 win over Lisbon. She then baffled Division III White Mountains, twirling a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 4-1 victory.
Sage Smith, Colebrook Softball: The senior was 4-for-5 with six RBI, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as Colebrook beat rival Groveton 11-6.
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon Softball: The Viking freshman baffled Lake Region with a no-hitter that included 10 strikeouts and three walks, leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record and first place in D-II.
Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The versatile junior won high jump and pole vault in a dual meet with Mt. Mansfield, then won the 100 hurdles and long jump and was second in high jump and triple jump in a five-team meet at South Burlington.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 3-9: Danville’s Carlie Beliveau and Lyndon’s Dylan Miller
April 26-May 2: Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
——
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
