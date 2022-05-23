The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 16-22

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 16-22)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 16-22
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 16-22.
More On Each Candidate
Bryon Noyes, Lyndon Track and Field: Noyes continued his strong senior season, sweeping the throwing events — discus, shot put and javelin — at the Dirt Track Classic at Spaulding High School. He was coming off a throw of 49-7 in shot put at the Burlington Invitational, the best throw from an LI athlete in 38 years.
David Piers, Lake Region Baseball: The senior right-hander struck out 17 batters and allowed just two hits in seven innings, and delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the eighth as the Rangers knocked off Montpelier 6-5 in extra innings.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball: The junior went 3-for-3 with two RBI at the dish while tossing a nine-strikeout, one-hitter as the undefeated Bucks powered to a 20-1 win at Danville.
Tyson Davison, Hazen Baseball: The senior second baseman and speedy leadoff batter delivered a 3-for-3 day with two runs and three RBI as the one-loss Wildcats pounced on Oxbow 15-0.
Andrew Bugbee, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The sophomore speedster had big wins in the 100 and 200 meters, anchored the winning 4x100 and added a personal-best long jump as the Hilltoppers won the boys team event at the Essex 9th and 10th Grade Meet.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 16-22)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 16-22
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 16-22.
More On Each Candidate
Mackenzie Griswold, Woodsville Softball: The sophomore belted a three-run homer and pitched two hitless innings in relief in a 12-0 win over Lisbon. Against Groveton, she went 3-for-3 with two singles, a walk, run and RBI to help keep the Engineers undefeated.
Sabrina Lamar, St. Johnsbury Ultimate: The senior tallied four goals and an assist in a 13-6 triumph over Burlington, and then on senior day, delivered four goals and four assists to lead the unbeaten Hilltoppers to a 15-1 rout of Middlebury.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Softball: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI as the Bucks, winners of 11 straight games, outlasted rival Danville 13-10.
Ashleigh Simpson, Lyndon Softball: The freshman scattered five hits with no walks in a five-inning complete game and added a hit at the plate in a 13-1 thumping of U-32, helping eighth-year Viking coaches Chris Carr, Kevin Ruggles and Randy Boulay earn high school win No. 100.
Avery Withers, Danville Softball: The senior outfielder went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double and two RBI in a 17-2 victory over Peoples. She also collected a double among her two hits and two RBI in a 13-10 loss to Blue Mountain.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
May 9-15: White Mountains’ Lexus McIntosh and Karter Deming
May 2-8: Profile’s Mya Brown and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
April 25-May 1: Lyndon’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
