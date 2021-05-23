The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 17-23

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 17-23)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 17-23.
More On Each Candidate
Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI in Lyndon’s 14-1 win over Randolph. Berry stayed hot, belting a double and three RBI as the Vikings upped their win streak to seven with a 20-4 pasting of Lamoille.
Carson Smires, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The senior claimed victory in the 110 and 300 hurdles to stay unbeaten in those two events this season while triumphing in the 4x100 and 4x400, as St. J rolled to a team win (juniors and seniors only) at Bellows Falls. Smires’ 110 hurdle time of 15.84 was a personal best.
Andrew Menard, Hazen Baseball: Menard delivered a double and a pair of RBI and also earned the victory on the bump, going six innings with four strikeouts and allowing just three hits and two runs as Hazen nipped Williamstown 3-2.
Jacob Baesemann, Danville Baseball: The senior pitched five innings, allowing two hits and fanning 11 and went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run as Danville toppled West Rutland 14-2 for its first win of the season.
Will Fowler, St. Johnsbury Baseball: The junior went 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run home run, and snagged the win on the mound after pitching two innings of relief in St. J’s 6-4 triumph over Burlington.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 17-23)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 17-23.
More On Each Candidate
Emily Prest, Woodsville Softball: The standout senior had two home runs — a solo blast and a three-run shot — and drew two intentional walks as Woodsville defeated Profile 12-0. Prest then was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI in the Engineers’ rout of Lin-Wood before another two-hit performance in a romp over Littleton.
Lilian Kittredge, St. Johnsbury Softball: The sophomore had a big week as St. J won three games. Overall, Kittredge went 7-for-12 (.583) with two doubles, a triple and five RBI, as well as twirling a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Burlington.
Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon Softball: On senior day, the star senior twirled a five-inning no-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts — the third straight no-no for Lyndon pitchers — in the Vikings’ 14-0 win over Lamoille (she also had a two-run triple). Simpson then belted two solo homers and was again overwhelming in the circle, fanning 12 on a four-hitter with one walk in a 12-2 victory over U-32.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Softball: The freshman provided the Bucks’ punch, going 3-for-3 with a two-run blast in the first inning and finishing with four RBI as Blue Mountain stunned Oxbow 4-2, handing the Olympians their first loss of the season.
Ava Marshia, Danville Softball: The junior catcher went 3-for-6 with a double, triple, six RBI in first-place Danville’s 33-5 win over Peoples. Marshia then was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in the club’s 19-0 rout of Northfield.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 10-16: Lyndon’s Jaydin Royer and Lake Region’s Shane Stevens
May 3-9: Danville’s Carlie Beliveau and Lyndon’s Dylan Miller
April 26-May 2: Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
——
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.