The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 2-8

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 2-8)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 2-8
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2-8.
More On Each Candidate
Luke Dudas, Lyndon Baseball: The senior first baseman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in a rout of Oxbow, then on his 18th birthday, went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to power unbeaten the Vikings’ 18-0 victory over North Country.
Brody LaBounty, White Mountains Baseball: The senior tossed five innings, combining on a two-man shutout in the Spartans’ 7-0 win over rival Littleton. He then did it at the dish, going 3-for-3 with three RBI as unbeaten WMR topped Mascoma 13-0.
Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The senior attackman pumped in three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Hilltoppers knocked off Milton 7-6.
Aasha Gould, Hazen Baseball: The senior delivered a walk-off line drive with the bases loaded to lift the undefeated Wildcats to a 4-3 win over Montpelier in eight innings. Before that, Gould went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI in Hazen’s 12-7 triumph over Peoples.
Cooper Calkins, Danville Baseball: The sophomore hurled five innings with eight Ks, allowing two hits and one walk and went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI as the Bears won their third straight game — a 14-2 result at West Rutland.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 2-8)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 2-8
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 2-8.
More On Each Candidate
Sophia Shippee, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The junior midfielder buried the game-winner in sudden-death overtime to lift the Hilltoppers’ to a 12-11 win over reigning champion Green Mountain Valley in a rematch of last year’s Division II girls lacrosse title game. She also added a pair of scores in an 18-5 romp over Harwood, extending SJA’s unbeaten streak to seven games.
Mya Brown, Profile Softball: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and five RBI in a 19-18 loss to Gorham. She then went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI while belting her third home run in three days in a 15-12 loss to Pittsburg-Canaan.
Brydie Barton, Lyndon Softball: The senior with a big bat continued to play well, delivering a triple and three RBI among her two hits as the unbeaten Vikings routed Randolph.
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain Softball: The freshman allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and belted a grand slam with two doubles in the Bucks’ 13-0 shutout of Craftsbury. She then went 3-for-4 while twirling a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 24-3 win over Williamstown, and knocked a triple in the unbeaten Bucks’ 17-1 victory over Northfield.
Leah Krull, Woodsville Softball: The speedy senior leadoff hitter went 3-for-3 with three runs as the unbeaten Engineers rolled past Colebrook 14-1.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
April 25-May 1: Lyndon’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
