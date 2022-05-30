The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 23-29

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil, St. Johnsbury Tennis: The Hilltopper pair, playing only one match together during the regular season, teamed up to win the Vermont high school state doubles tournament, setting down Burlington’s Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton in straight sets — 6-4, 6-2.
John Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Bucks’ 10-2 win over rival Woodsville. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple as the Bucks thumped Williamstown 14-4 to finish the program’s first unbeaten regular season in at least 17 seasons.
James Cilwik, North Country Track and Field: The senior powered to first place in the 1,500 meters (4:04.24) and ran to second-place finishes in the 800 (1:56.91) and 3,000 (8:55.13) at the New England Qualifier Essex Invitational.
Wyatt Mason, Lyndon Baseball: The freshman continued his strong season, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI in the Vikings’ 14-0 win over Lamoille.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The freshman ran a PR of 41.87 to win the 300 hurdles at the New England Qualifier Essex Invitational. He also teamed with brother, Evan, Hale Boyden and Nathaniel Bernier to reset the Division I state record and meet mark in the 4x800 (7:59.95), and was also part of St. J’s winning 4x400 squad.
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Softball: A reserve pitcher and starting third baseman, the senior threw a five-inning no-hitter and had three RBI at the plate in the unbeaten Vikings’ 16-0 romp over Lamoille.
Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse: The junior midfielder scored four times, including the game-tying goal, as the Hilltoppers rallied for a 13-12 win at Stowe. She then produced three goals in St. J’s 14-7 victory over U-32.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville Softball: The senior third baseman went 3-for-3 with three doubles and five runs as Danville pounded Thetford 17-5.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Softball: The junior scattered four hits in five innings to snag the win in the circle and went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored four runs in the Rangers’ 19-4 victory at Harwood.
Ciera Challinor, White Mountains Softball: The sophomore pitched three innings and allowed one run while reaching base all four times and scoring three runs to key the Spartans’ 6-4 win over Bishop Brady.
