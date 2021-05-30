The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 24-30

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 24-30)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 24-30.
More On Each Candidate
Blake Fillion, Littleton Baseball: The freshman had a pair of hits and drove in three runs as Littleton rolled past Lisbon 10-4. Fillion hammered two doubles a day later and had five RBI as the Crusaders powered past Groveton 11-1 for their eighth win in nine games.
Cole Alexander, Lake Region Track and Field: The Ranger junior reigned in the 400 meters at the Division III state track and field championship. He also ran to second in the 800 (2:01.97) and took two silver medals in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Mate Koszo, St. Johnsbury Tennis: The Hilltopper senior seized his second consecutive Vermont state individual tennis title, battling past sixth-seeded Aidan Jensen in the final 7-5, 6-3. He becomes just the seventh player to win multiple singles titles in tournament history.
Forest Pribbernow, White Mountains Track and Field: The senior was second in both the 110 hurdles (17.00) and the 300 hurdles (44.22), was third in javelin (151-9) and snagged seventh in the 200 meters (25.04) to account for 22 of the Spartans’ 26 points at the New Hampshire Division III boys track and field state championship.
Whit Steen, Lyndon Baseball: Strong all season on the bump, the junior hurler had a stellar four-inning pitching stint, fanning seven with one earned run as Lyndon knocked off Montpelier 8-5 to close out the regular season as the No. 4 seed in Division II.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 24-30)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 24-30.
More On Each Candidate
Paige Currier, Lake Region Track and Field: The sophomore was crowned champion in long jump (14-8.50) and triple jump (31-8.5) with a pair of personal bests at the Division III state track and field championship. She was also fifth in shot put (23-6.25).
Isabella Bostic, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The Hilltopper senior captured the long jump title with a leap of 14-11.5, was second in high jump (4-9), fifth in the 800 meters (2:26.28) and helped her 4x400 team to a third-place finish at the Essex Invitational.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville Softball: The junior third baseman was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, three runs and three RBI in Danville’s 10-0 blanking of Richford, helping DHS finish the season 11-1 and as the top seed in Division IV.
Abby Friedman, White Mountains Track and Field: The Spartan junior claimed the state pole vault title (8 feet) at the New Hampshire Division III girls track and field state championship in Gilford. Friedman also took third place in high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury Softball: The junior pitcher (three innings, four Ks) combined with teammate Lilian Kittredge to toss a perfect game as St. J whipped Hartford 21-0 to finish the regular season on a five-game win streak. Rankin also did it with the bat, hitting a home run against Hartford and adding another among her two hits in an 11-2 win over Champlain Valley.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 17-23: St. Johnsbury’s Lilian Kittredge and Lyndon’s Cam Berry
May 10-16: Lyndon’s Jaydin Royer and Lake Region’s Shane Stevens
May 3-9: Danville’s Carlie Beliveau and Lyndon’s Dylan Miller
April 26-May 2: Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
——
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.