The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 3-9

The Caledonian-Record is seeking your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 3-9)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 3-9.
More On Each Candidate
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. J Track and Field: The star junior claimed victory in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, setting the Division I record in the latter at the 48th Burlington Invitational. He crossed the line in the 3,000 in 8:36.87, nipping ex-Champlain Valley star Tyler Marshall’s mark of 8:36.89 set in 2017. He also reset an eight-year-old meet record held by Mt. Anthony’s Marc Brandemeyer (8:48.41, 2013). Earlier in the week, Thornton-Sherman won the 800, 1,500 and was part of the winning 4x800 at North Country.
Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball: The sophomore pitcher escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam when he entered in the fifth (two innings, five Ks), combining with Tyler Hicks in no-hitting rival Littleton for a 10-0 win. Later in the week, Deming belted a two-run homer and fanned all three batters he faced as White Mountains toppled Colebrook 12-2.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The sophomore had a busy week in keeping the Bucks undefeated. He went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and an RBI in a 14-4 win over Northfield; was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 13-3 rout of Williamstown; and then pitched five innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win while going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to power a 15-2 victory at Rivendell.
Dylan Miller, Lyndon Baseball: A steady presence for the balanced Viking baseball team, the junior infielder had two hits in Lyndon’s 6-5 win over Harwood and then added two more RBI as Lyndon held off North Country 7-4.
Grady Millen, Littleton Baseball: The junior did it all for the Crusaders in a key 4-1 victory over Division III foe Berlin. On the mound, Millen delivered a complete-game two-hitter with three strikeouts while also belting a grand slam — the team’s only hit and his first varsity home run.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 3-9)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 3-9.
More On Each Candidate
Hannah Angell, St. J Track and Field: The junior is one of the state’s top throwers and she was in fine form last week. Angell won discus with a personal-best heave of 93-2 and delivered the top heave in shot put with a throw of (31-11.25) at the Burlington Invitational. She also won the same two events days earlier in a meet at North Country.
Hailey Pothier, North Country Softball: The hard-hitting senior catcher went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI as the Falcons, who won twice last week and nearly knocked off unbeaten Lyndon, outlasted Champlain Valley 10-9 in nine innings.
Brydie Barton, Lyndon Softball: The junior outfielder had two hits, including a three-RBI triple in the first as Lyndon rolled Harwood 23-0. Barton then went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI as the Vikings fought off North Country 6-4 to stay unbeaten.
Carlie Beliveau, Danville Softball: The senior second baseman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs as white-hot Danville powered past Lake Region 26-4.
Lexi Duranleau, St. J Softball: The senior infielder had an RBI double and knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth as St. J scored a 4-3 victory over visiting Essex, the Hilltoppers’ first win over the Hornets in 11 years. In the next game, Duranleau had a pair of hits as St. J stormed back to nip Missisquoi 6-5.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
April 26-May 2: Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
——
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
