The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 30-June 5

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 30-June 5)
More On Each Candidate
Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury Baseball: The senior first baseman went 4-for-6 with a grand slam and six RBI as the No. 12 Hilltoppers stunned the No. 5 Bulldogs 13-9 in the opening round of the D-I tournament.
Whit Steen, Lyndon Baseball: The senior right-hander fanned 11 in five innings and gave up only two hits in the second-seeded Vikings’ 10-0 win over No. 15 Middlebury in a Division II first-round win over Middlebury. Steen then grabbed the win in relief, getting all four of his outs by way of strikeout, helping LI topple No. 7 Springfield 5-3 and advance to its first final four since 2014.
Lyle Rooney, Hazen Baseball: The junior was untouchable on the mound, tossing a no-hitter while picking up 11 Ks in the top-seeded Wlidcats’ 10-0 over No. 9 Williamstown and sending Hazen to its second straight D-III semifinals.
Cole Alexander, Lake Region Track and Field: The senior claimed two individual state titles in the 400 (51.70 seconds) and 800 (1:59.63) as the Lake Region boys earned Division III state runners-up at Windsor High School. He was also part of the winning 4x400 squad.
Cameron Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The senior delivered a 2-for-3 day with a triple and four RBI in the top-seeded, unbeaten Bucks’ 21-9 thumping over No. 9 Richford to guide Blue Mountain back to the Division IV final four.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 30-June 5)
More On Each Candidate
Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury Softball: The sophomore hammered a go-ahead two-run blast and was stellar defensively as No. 6 St. J stunned No. 3 Missisquoi 6-4 in 11 innings to secure their first trip to the final four since 2011.
Molly Smith, Lyndon Softball: The sophomore had two hits, including a double, as the top-seeded and undefeated Vikings roared past No. 8 Milton 12-1 to book their trip to the Division II final four.
Maddie Koehler, Profile Softball: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two RBI as No. 11 Profile upset No. 6 Pittsburg-Canaan 15-2 in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
Dory Roy, Woodsville Softball: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with two RBI and blasted a solo home run in the third inning as the unbeaten, top-ranked Engineers advanced past Sunapee 7-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The senior started with a PR heave of 32-1.5 feet to win shot put at the Division I state track and field meet. Then in the final event, triumphed in pole vault (9-0.25) despite facing adversity. She chipped her tooth on the bar during one of her vaults, then returned to win a jump-off against runner-up Sloane Guillian of Burlington. Jones also took fifth in discus.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
May 23-29: St. Johnsbury’s Maren Nitsche And Agustin Gil And Javier Berenguer
May 16-22: Woodsville’s Mackenzie Griswold and St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Bugbee
May 9-15: White Mountains’ Lexus McIntosh and Karter Deming
May 2-8: Profile’s Mya Brown and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
April 25-May 1: Lyndon’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
