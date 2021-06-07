The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 31-June 6

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
More On Each Candidate
Gabe Hatch, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: Senior Gabe Hatch won the 400 meters (51.27) and was part of the triumphant 4x400 and 4x800 squads as the Hilltoppers dethroned two-time champion Essex to earn its first Division I track and field crown since 2017.
Brayden White, White Mountains Baseball: The senior had a stellar relief outing, fanning four of the first seven batters, and added a two-run double as the Spartans rallied past rival Berlin 11-6 to earn a berth in the Division III semifinals. It was WM’s third straight road playoff victory.
Bryon Noyes, Lyndon Track and Field: The junior claimed state titles in shot put (43-8) and discus with a personal-best heave of 129-0 to lead the Vikings at the Division II track and field championships.
Josh Finkle, Littleton Baseball: The senior right-hander tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Crusaders cut down Gorham 3-0 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals, one of three road playoff wins this week for the semifinal-bound squad.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball: The sophomore right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing one hit and fanning 13 as Blue Mountain blanked Poultney 4-0, punching their ticket to the D-IV semifinals.
More On Each Candidate
Isabelle Priest, Lyndon Softball: The junior delivered a single, double, three walks and three RBI, including a game-ending RBI double as the top-seeded Vikings rolled past Otter Valley and into the Division II semifinals.
Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The versatile junior piled up 32 points, winning pole vault, taking second in discus and long jump and snagging third in triple jump to lead the Hilltoppers to a second-place finish at the Division I state track and field championships.
Morgan Wagstaff, Woodsville Softball: Wagstaff went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a Division IV tournament rout of Lisbon. The senior followed it up by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple and four runs scored as the Engineers outlasted Moultonborough 14-9 to advance to the tourney quarterfinals.
Nina Seemann, Lyndon Track and Field: Seemann won triple jump with a leap of 31-10.25 and grabbed second place in pole vault, clearing 8-11.75 to pace Lyndon at the Division II track and field championships.
Mairen Tierney, St. J Girls Lacrosse: The senior attacker rang up a hat trick as the Hilltoppers team pounded U-32, 15-5, to advance to the Division II semifinals, earning a meeting with top-seeded Hartford.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 24-30: Lake Region’s Paige Currier and Cole Alexander
May 17-23: St. Johnsbury’s Lilian Kittredge and Lyndon’s Cam Berry
May 10-16: Lyndon’s Jaydin Royer and Lake Region’s Shane Stevens
May 3-9: Danville’s Carlie Beliveau and Lyndon’s Dylan Miller
April 26-May 2: Danville’s Zoe Crocker and Blue Mountain’s Ricky Fennimore
April 19-25: Lyndon’s Julia Before and White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer and Woodsville’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: North Country’s Korey Champney and Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and North Country’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis and James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser and Groveton’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: Profile’s Makenna Price and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
