The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 9-15

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021-22 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through midnight Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 9-16)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15.
More On Each Candidate
Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball: The junior belted a two-run bomb among his two hits and finished with three RBI as the unbeaten Division III Spartans toppled Woodsville 14-2.
Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball: The junior turned in a 3-for-3 day with a double and three RBI in the Vikings’ 17-0 thumping of Thetford. He also went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI as undefeated LI pounded Harwood 13-0.
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The senior lowered his state record in the 1,500 meters to 3:52.77 and won the 3,000 meters in meet-record fashion (8:38.82) while being named the meet’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the Burlington Invitational.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Baseball: The junior hit a go-ahead three-run home run to help the unbeaten Wildcats rally for a 12-10 win at Danville. He then had three hits, including a double, and scored twice in a 6-3 win over North Country 6-3.
Jake LeBlanc, North Country Baseball: The senior threw a complete-game no-hitter with eight strikeouts (four walks), outdueling Lake Region ace David Piers and leading the Falcons to a 2-0 rivalry win over Lake Region. He also went 4-for-4 with three RBI in a 12-10 loss to Burlington.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 9-16)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15.
More On Each Candidate
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury Softball: The senior turned in three hits and an RBI in a 15-0 rout of North Country. She then went 2-for-3 with an RBI and baffled Burlington with a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts as the Hilltoppers scored four runs in the seventh to earn a 5-4 walk-off victory.
Ava Marshia, Danville Softball: The senior catcher belted a game-tying two-run double, then sprinted in with the winning run as the Bears earned a come-from-behind 10-9 home win over Richford. She finished 4-for-4 with four RBI.
Lexus McIntosh, White Mountains Softball: The senior twirled a no-hitter with seven strikeouts while also going 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs in the Spartans’ 19-0 win over Winnisquam. She also smashed a two-run bomb as White Mountains rallied to knock off Division II Kennett 8-7.
Emma Newland, Lyndon Softball: The senior captain connected on three singles and added an RBI in a 22-3 rout of Lake Region and then delivered a double among her two hits and four RBI as the undefeated reigning champs overpowered Harwood 22-1.
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball: The junior went 4-for-4 in a 20-0 triumph at Northfield and finished 3-for-4 in a 6-4 win over BFA-Fairfax. The Bucks have reeled off nine straight wins.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
May 2-8: Profile’s Mya Brown and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
April 25-May 1: Lyndon’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk and Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury’s Cassidy Kittredge And White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region’s Maya Auger and Hazen’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon’s Logan Miller
Jan 10-16: Danville’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains’ Morgan Doolan and Lyndon’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley and Lisbon’s Dylan Colby
